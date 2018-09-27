Meet Erica Herman, Tiger Woods' mysterious girlfriend who is joining him at the Ryder Cup

news



Last weekend, Tiger Woods did what some thought was impossible: capping an epic season-long comeback to win his first PGA Tour event since 2013 Sunday afternoon.

Erica Herman—who formerly managed a restaurant Woods owns in Florida—was at on-site at East Lake Golf Club to celebrate with her boyfriend following his big victory. The next day, Herman joined Woods on his flight to Paris for this weekend's Ryder Cup at Le Golf National.

Below, take a look at what we know so far about Erica Herman and her relationship with Woods:

Multiple sources have cited Herman as being 33 years old, which makes her a full decade younger than her beau.

The Metro reports that Herman is a registered Republican who grew up in Orlando.

Herman is the general manager at The Woods, Tiger's high-class sports bar in Jupiter, Florida.

The couple's first public appearance together was at the October 2017 President's Cup at Liberty National Golf Course.

At the Jersey City golf tournament, Herman wore a "player spouse" credential donned by other golfers' wives and partners.

When the U.S. team won the President's Cup, Herman was included in a picture featuring the wives and girlfriends of the American players.

While their status was unknown at the time of the tournament, The Sun says that the couple went public with their relationship in November.

The couple was seen at a World Series game last October sporting Dodgers' gear. Los Angeles lost the series to the Houston Astros in seven games.

In February, Woods and Herman were spotted leaving Nobu, a Japanese restaurant in Malibu.

The couple watched Serena Williams take on Angelique Kerber at Wimbledon together this year.

When it came time to celebrate Woods' first PGA Tour win since 2013, Herman was right there by his side.

The duo posed outside the Palace of Versailles ahead of the 2018 Ryder Cup gala dinner Wednesday evening.

Woods' past relationships gained much notoriety. He divorced from wife Elin Nordegren in 2010 after his alleged extramarital affairs became public.

Woods then dated Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn for three years and Kristin Smith for two years. Smith recently popped up in the news when she tried to break the non-disclosure agreement she signed with Woods after their August 2017 breakup.

Woods has jumped 1,186 spots in the World Golf Rankings in the year since he's been dating Herman. It's likely that we'll continue to see Woods embrace Herman as his good luck charm in tournaments to come.

