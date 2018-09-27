Pulse.com.gh logo
Meet Erica Herman, Tiger Woods' mysterious girlfriend who is joining him at the Ryder Cup


  • Published: , Refreshed:

Tiger Woods has been dating 33-year-old Erica Herman for the past year. Herman was in Georgia to celebrate Woods' PGA Tour Championship last weekend, and now she has joined him in Paris for the Ryder Cup.

(Rob Carr/Getty)


Last weekend, Tiger Woods did what some thought was impossible: capping an epic season-long comeback to win his first PGA Tour event since 2013 Sunday afternoon.

Erica Herman—who formerly managed a restaurant Woods owns in Florida—was at on-site at East Lake Golf Club to celebrate with her boyfriend following his big victory. The next day, Herman joined Woods on his flight to Paris for this weekend's Ryder Cup at Le Golf National.

Below, take a look at what we know so far about Erica Herman and her relationship with Woods:

Matthew Michaels contributed reporting on a previous version of this article.

Multiple sources have cited Herman as being 33 years old, which makes her a full decade younger than her beau.

(Rob Carr/Getty)

Source: The Daily Mail



The Metro reports that Herman is a registered Republican who grew up in Orlando.

Tiger Woods and Erica Herman.

(Rob Carr/Getty)

Source: The Metro



Herman is the general manager at The Woods, Tiger's high-class sports bar in Jupiter, Florida.

(Rob Carr/Getty)

Source: The Woods



The couple's first public appearance together was at the October 2017 President's Cup at Liberty National Golf Course.

(Rob Carr/Getty)


At the Jersey City golf tournament, Herman wore a "player spouse" credential donned by other golfers' wives and partners.

(Rob Carr/Getty)

Source: Business Insider



When the U.S. team won the President's Cup, Herman was included in a picture featuring the wives and girlfriends of the American players.

(Julio Cortez/AP)

Source: Golf.com



While their status was unknown at the time of the tournament, The Sun says that the couple went public with their relationship in November.

(Julio Cortez/AP)

Source: The Sun



The couple was seen at a World Series game last October sporting Dodgers' gear. Los Angeles lost the series to the Houston Astros in seven games.

(Splash TV/YouTube)


In February, Woods and Herman were spotted leaving Nobu, a Japanese restaurant in Malibu.

(Patrick Smith/Getty)

Source: The Sun



The couple watched Serena Williams take on Angelique Kerber at Wimbledon together this year.

(Andrew Couldridge/AP)


When it came time to celebrate Woods' first PGA Tour win since 2013, Herman was right there by his side.

(PGATOUR.COM)

Source: PGATOUR.com



The duo posed outside the Palace of Versailles ahead of the 2018 Ryder Cup gala dinner Wednesday evening.

(Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)


Woods' past relationships gained much notoriety. He divorced from wife Elin Nordegren in 2010 after his alleged extramarital affairs became public.

Woods with ex-wife Nordegren and one of the couple's children.

(Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)


Woods then dated Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn for three years and Kristin Smith for two years. Smith recently popped up in the news when she tried to break the non-disclosure agreement she signed with Woods after their August 2017 breakup.

Woods with ex-girlfriend Lindsey Vonn.

(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Source: The Daily News



Woods has jumped 1,186 spots in the World Golf Rankings in the year since he's been dating Herman. It's likely that we'll continue to see Woods embrace Herman as his good luck charm in tournaments to come.

(Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Source: Business Insider



Now check out everything you need to know about the Ryder Cup.

(Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Everything you need to know heading into the 2018 Ryder Cup — the most exciting event in golf



