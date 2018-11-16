news

Star Argentine forward Lionel Messi may have won a double and the European Golden Shoe last season but that wasn’t enough to land him a top three spot on the annual Goal 50 list showcasing the best footballers in the world over a calendar year.

The Barcelona attacker finished in the fifth spot, his lowest ever since the inauguration of the Goal 50 list as he had finished in a top spot more often than not.

The footballers who beat him to the top three spots include Croatian midfielder Luka Modric who got into the top spot for the first time due to his key role in seeing Real Madrid win a third consecutive UEFA Champions League as well as aiding Croatia’s cause all the way to the World Cup final in the summer.

Other players who completed the top three list are Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo as well as Liverpool’s Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah after a stellar debut season with the Reds that saw him cart away the Premier League golden boot.

French youngster Kylian Mbappe further pushed Messi down the pecking order with a fourth-place standing after his star showing at Russia 2018 leaving the five-time Ballon d'Or winner rooted to the fifth spot.