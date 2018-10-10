MLB playoff 2018 schedule: times, dates, and everything else you need to know for the postseason

news

The Houston Astros and the Milwaukee Brewers swept their Division Series opponents while the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers each dropped one game before clinching their spots in the ALCS and NLCS.

The Championship Series are now set, and the winners of each best-of-seven series will advance to World Series.

The National League will kick things off with the first Championship Series game Friday evening, while the ALCS begins Saturday night.



This year's MLB Divison Series games lived up to all the hype and then some.

The reigning World Series Champion Houston Astros dominated their first series of the postseason with a sweep of the Cleveland Indians. The Milwaukee Brewers dealt their opponent a 3-0 blow, shutting down the Wild Card-winning Colorado Rockies with ease. The Los Angeles Dodgers dropped one game to rookie phenom Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves before securing their spot in the NLCS, while the 108-win Boston Red Sox battled their rival New York Yankees to a thrilling finish in Game 4.

But now that the Division Series games are behind us, it's time to focus on the Championship Series beginning Friday night.

In the National League, the Dodgers will travel to Milwaukee to take on the red-hot Brewers Friday night. Future Hall of Fame pitcher Clayton Kershaw will get the start for Game 1 at Miller Park, but he'll have to face likely NL MVP Christian Yelich — who averaged .433 against Los Angeles this season.

On the other side of the MLB, Mookie Betts and the Red Sox will host the Astros at Fenway Park Saturday night for the first game of one of the most high-powered matchups in MLB postseason history. Houston and Boston have a combined 211 wins, tied for second-most ever in a playoff series matchup.

Here's the daily schedule for the Championship Series and where you can watch each game:

Friday, Oct. 12

NLCS Game 1 — Los Angeles Dodgers @ Milwaukee Brewers, FS1 (8:09 PM ET)

Saturday, Oct. 13

NLCS Game 2 — Los Angeles Dodgers @ Milwaukee Brewers, FOX (4:09 PM ET)

ALCS Game 1 — Houston Astros @ Boston Red Sox, TBS (8:09 PM ET)

Sunday, Oct. 14

ALCS Game 2 — Houston Astros @ Boston Red Sox, TBS (7:09 PM ET)

Monday, Oct. 15

NLCS Game 3 — Milwaukee Brewers @ Los Angeles Dodgers, FOX/FS1 (TBD)

Tuesday, Oct. 16

ALCS Game 3 — Boston Red Sox @ Houston Astros, TBS (TBD)

NLCS Game 4 — Milwaukee Brewers @ Los Angeles Dodgers, FOX/FS1 (TBD)

Wednesday, Oct. 17

ALCS Game 4 — Boston Red Sox @ Houston Astros, TBS (TBD)

*NLCS Game 5 — Milwaukee Brewers @ Los Angeles Dodgers, FOX/FS1 (TBD)

Thursday, Oct. 18

*ALCS Game 5 — Boston Red Sox @ Houston Astros, TBS (TBD)

Friday, Oct. 19

*NLCS Game 6 —Los Angeles Dodgers @ Milwaukee Brewers, FOX/FS1 (TBD)

Saturday, Oct. 20

*ALCS Game 6 — Houston Astros @ Boston Red Sox, TBS (TBD)

*NLCS Game 7 —Los Angeles Dodgers @ Milwaukee Brewers, FOX/FS1 (TBD)

Sunday, Oct. 21

*ALCS Game 7 — Houston Astros @ Boston Red Sox, TBS (TBD)

*If necessary