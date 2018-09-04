Moments after an unseeded Australian player shocked the tennis world by upsetting Roger Federer, he seemed more concerned about his fantasy football team

news

John Millman pulled off the biggest upset of his career on Monday night, defeating Roger Federer in the fourth round at the U.S. Open.

Just moments after his big win, Millman revealed what was really on his mind — his upcoming fantasy football draft, and who to take with the second overall pick.

Millman wound up selecting Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell with the pick and is set to play against Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.





John Millman is not a household name in the tennis world.

Ranked 55th in the world amongst men's players, Millman entered the U.S. Open unseeded, and on Monday night, it was expected that he'd be just another footnote on Roger Federer's path to the quarterfinal.

Instead, Millman pulled off the biggest upset of the tournament so far, stunning the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium with a 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (3) victory that sent Federer home before the quarterfinal for just the second time since 2004.

After four sets of tennis, the 29-year-old Aussie sealed his victory just after 1 a.m. in Queens, notching his first-ever win over a top-ten player. But while most players would likely bask at the moment for a bit, Millman some other important business on his mind — his upcoming fantasy football draft.

"It's 1 o'clock now. I probably should try to get a recovery. I've got a 7 o'clock in the morning fantasy draft," Millman said, on the court just moments after knocking off the five-time U.S. Open champion. "So, I'm going to get up for that, and hopefully I have a good draft. I'm second pick. I don't know whether to go [Todd] Gurley or Le'Veon Bell."

You can watch Millman's comments below.

On Tuesday, Millman would reveal his decision was an easy one — he wound up selecting with Le'Veon Bell after Todd Gurley was already taken with the first overall pick.

After taking down Federer, Millman is now set to face off against Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Should he continue his magical run all the way to the final on Sunday, he'll have to be sure to set his fantasy lineups beforehand.