Sports Mourinho all-out to save his job against former club as United visit Stamford Bridge

  Published: , Refreshed:

It’s back to business for Premier League teams as club football returns with few high-profile fixtures.

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri and Jose Mourinho

It’s back to business for Premier League teams as club football returns in all leagues across Europe and it does return with few high-profile fixtures.

The weekend starts with Manchester United off the back of a dramatic late comeback against Newcastle, visit Stamford Bridge to take on high-flying Chelsea.

The Blues have had a brilliant start to the season thanks to the form of the likes of Eden Hazard, Jorginho, Antonio Rudiger as well as Thibaut Courtois’ replacement in goal Kepa who is already looking like a brilliant signing.

The Red Devils, on the other hand, have had a galloping start to the season and are sat at the 8th position on the league table. Things haven’t been easy for Mourinho’s men as there have been player-manager feuds as well as rumours that a loss at the Bridge might spell the end of Jose Mourinho’s tenure at United.

Mourinho all-out to save his job against former club as United visits Stamford Bridge play

Jose Mourinho

(The Indian Express)

 

Riyad Mahrez and his Manchester City teammates will be hoping to keep up the momentum when they host Burnley this weekend. The Algerian winger will be hoping to get game time after a less than impressive display against Liverpool last time out.

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah will be hoping they can provide the goals to condemn Huddersfield to defeat when they meet in Saturday’s late kickoff

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and his in-form Arsenal teammates will have to wait till Monday before they kick on from where they stopped when the Gabonese striker and strike partner both scored braces against Fulham in a 5-1 defeat of the Premier League newcomers. They host Leicester City who has Nigerian duo Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho in their ranks.

