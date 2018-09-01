NBA POWER RANKINGS: Where every team stands after a big offseason

news

The NBA has practically become a 12-month league, but it seems fair to say that the dust has finally settled.

This summer had a few huge moves, with LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard trading conferences, Carmelo Anthony changing teams, and the Warriors somehow landing the best center on the market.

Despite all of that, many teams stood pat, bracing for what should be a huge offseason next year, when the salary cap rises, and half the league will become free agents.

With training camp just weeks away (really!) we looked back at the summer and analyzed where each team stands heading into the 2018-19 season.

30. Atlanta Hawks

2017-18 record: 24-58, last in East

Biggest offseason additions: Drafted Trae Young, traded for Jeremy Lin, hired head coach Lloyd Pierce

Biggest offseason losses: Dennis Schroeder, head coach Mike Budenholzer

One thing to know: The Hawks made the surprising move of the draft by trading Luka Doncic to the Dallas Mavericks for Trae Young while acquiring a 2019 first-round pick. A lot is now riding on Young, who many suspect GM Travis Schlenk took to be the next Stephen Curry. No pressure, Trae.

29. Sacramento Kings

2017-18 record: 27-55, 12th in West

Biggest offseason additions: Drafted Marvin Bagley III, traded for Ben McLemore, signed Nemanja Bjelica

Biggest offseason losses: Vince Carter, Garrett Temple

One thing to know: The Kings have a plethora of young, intriguing players. Now it's a matter of seeing which ones stick. Rookie big man Marvin Bagley III lost some luster heading into the draft, but he figures to help the Kings on the offensive end this season.

28. Brooklyn Nets

2017-18 record: 28-54, 12th in East

Biggest offseason additions: Traded for Kenneth Faried, traded for Jared Dudley, signed Ed Davis

Biggest offseason losses: Jeremy Lin, Timofey Mozgov

One thing to know: The disastrous Nets-Celtics trade is finally in their rearview mirror, and the Nets can reap the benefits of losing, now that they have their own draft pick. On the horizon is a large amount of cap space in a big free-agent class.

27. Orlando Magic

2017-18 record: 25-57, 14th in East

Biggest offseason additions: Drafted Mo Bamba, traded for Timofey Mozgov, signed Jerian Grant

Biggest offseason losses: Mario Hezonja, Bismack Biyombo

One thing to know: In Bamba, the Magic added another lengthy, athletic big man with high defensive upside, but with a questionable offensive fit. Aaron Gordon, second-year forward Jonathan Isaac, and Bamba provide length for days, but the spacing and ball-handling is still a major question for Orlando.

26. New York Knicks

2017-18 record: 29-53, 11th in East

Biggest offseason additions: Drafted Kevin Knox, signed Mario Hezonja and Noah Vonleh, hired head coach David Fizdale

Biggest offseason losses: Kyle O'Quinn, Jarrett Jack, Michael Beasley

One thing to know: 2018-19 will be another rebuilding year for the Knicks, particularly with Kristaps Porzingis recovering from a torn ACL. As they develop the intriguing young core they've built, all eyes will be on the 2019 offseason when they have cap space and figure to be major players in free agency. Could the end be near for the Knicks' woes?

25. Phoenix Suns

2017-18 record: 21-61, last in West

Biggest offseason additions: Drafted Deandre Ayton, Mikal Bridges; signed Trevor Ariza; traded for Ryan Anderson, De'Anthony Melton

Biggest offseason losses: Marquese Chriss, Brandon Knight, Alex Len, Tyler Ulis, Elfrid Payton

One thing to know: The Suns have an intriguing young core with Devin Booker, Josh Jackson, and rookies Ayton and Bridges. They've added some veteran pieces, but are still reportedly in the market for a point guard. The Suns are in on the playoff chase, but it'll be an uphill climb.

24. Chicago Bulls

2017-18 record: 27-55, 13th in East

Biggest offseason additions: Drafted Wendell Carter Jr., signed Jabari Parker

Biggest offseason losses: Jerian Grant, David Nwaba

One thing to know: There's no doubting the talent in the Bulls' core of Carter, Parker, Lauri Markkanen, and Zach LaVine, but fit and defense will be a major issue. There's a sense that this may be a make-or-break season for head coach Fred Hoiberg.

23. Dallas Mavericks

2017-18 record: 24-58, 13th in West

Biggest offseason additions: Drafted Luka Doncic, signed DeAndre Jordan

Biggest offseason losses: Seth Curry, Yogi Ferrell

One thing to know: The Mavs were the big winners of the draft when they traded up to get Luka Doncic, the 19-year-old MVP of the Euroleague and No. 1 prospect in the minds of many. Adding Doncic to second-year point guard Dennis Smith Jr. and proven veterans like Harrison Barnes, Wesley Matthews, Dirk Nowitzki, and Jordan should help the Mavs improve this year.

22. Detroit Pistons

2017-18 record: 39-43, 9th in East

Biggest offseason additions: Signed Jose Calderon, Zaza Pachulia, hired Dwane Casey

Biggest offseason losses: Anthony Tolliver

One thing to know: On paper, the Pistons have the talent to compete for a playoff spot in the East, but over the last two years, the squad has underwhelmed. Will a full year with Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond together, plus Dwane Casey, be enough to put them over the edge?

21. Miami Heat

2017-18 record: 44-38, 6th in East

Biggest offseason additions: none

Biggest offseason losses: none

One thing to know: It's fair to ask what, exactly, the Heat are doing. Miami stood pat on a roster rich in competent players, but no stars. Over the past two seasons, the Heat have a win percentage of .518, suggesting they're merely an average team. They'll compete, but at the moment, it doesn't seem as though there's much in the cards beyond a 40-44-win season.

20. Memphis Grizzlies

2017-18 record: 22-60, 14th in West

Biggest offseason additions: Drafted Jaren Jackson Jr., signed Kyle Anderson, Shelvin Mack, traded for Garrett Temple

Biggest offseason losses: Tyreke Evans, Ben McLemore

One thing to know: Though to be a playoff contender last year, the Grizzlies went into a nosedive after injuries to Mike Conley and Marc Gasol. They bottomed out, added a versatile big man in Jackson, and tinkered with edges. If Gasol and Conley are healthy, the Grizz will be in the playoff mix, but it's a big "if."

19. Cleveland Cavaliers

2017-18 record: 50-32, 4th in East

Biggest offseason additions: Drafted Collin Sexton, signed Sam Dekker, David Nwaba, Channing Frye

Biggest offseason losses: LeBron James

One thing to know: The Cavs suffered a pretty big loss this offseason. In the post-LeBron world, they re-signed Kevin Love to a huge extension and took some flyers on young players. If Love can assume the No. 1 scoring role, the Cavs might have enough to contend for a low playoff seed, but it will be difficult, given how much James did for them last year.

18. Charlotte Hornets

2017-18 record: 36-46, 10th in East

Biggest offseason additions: Drafted Miles Bridges, signed Tony Parker, hired James Borrego as head coach

Biggest offseason losses: Dwight Howard

One thing to know: After a disappointing 2017-18, the Hornets have essentially run it back. They hired head coach James Borrego, a former Spurs assistant who will look to push the pace. Bridges, Parker, second-year guard Malik Monk, and a healthy Nic Batum should help the Hornets with scoring and shot-creation, major problems for them in the past.

17. Minnesota Timberwolves

2017-18 record: 47-35, 8th in West

Biggest offseason additions: Signed Anthony Tolliver

Biggest offseason losses: Jamal Crawford, Nemanja Bjelica

One thing to know: The Wolves looked to be on pace for a 50-win season last year before Jimmy Butler got hurt. Butler's health, plus growth from Karl-Anthony Towns and (maybe?) Andrew Wiggins might help them this season. But rumors of discord on the Wolves, Butler's impending free agency, and a shallow bench make it tough to buy into this group heading into the season.

16. Los Angeles Clippers

2017-18 record: 42-40, 10th in West

Biggest offseason additions: Drafted Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jerome Robinson, traded for Marcin Gortat, signed Luc Mbah a Moute

Biggest offseason losses: DeAndre Jordan, Austin Rivers, Sam Dekker

One thing to know: The Clippers have quietly positioned themselves for tons of cap space next year while building a talented team that could compete this year. Better health from Danilo Gallinari, Patrick Beverley, and Avery Bradley ought to help the team this year.

15. Washington Wizards

2017-18 record: 43-39, 8th in East

Biggest offseason additions: Signed Dwight Howard, traded for Austin Rivers, drafted Troy Brown Jr.

Biggest offseason losses: Marcin Gortat, Mike Scott, Jodie Meeks

One thing to know: The Wizards have yet to evolve into the true Eastern Conference contender that many expected when they paired John Wall and Bradley Beal together. Last year's team was plagued by locker room issues, but it's unclear if the additions of Howard and Rivers, two players who have had locker room issues themselves, will help.

14. San Antonio Spurs

2017-18 record: 47-35, 7th in West

Biggest offseason additions: Traded for DeMar DeRozan, drafted Lonnie Walker IV, signed Marco Belinelli, Dante Cunningham

Biggest offseason losses: Kawhi Leonard, Manu Ginobili, Tony Parker, Danny Green

One thing to know: The Spurs finally broke it off with Kawhi Leonard, dealing him to the Raptors after months of drama. In return, they got DeRozan, a high-scoring guard to pair with LaMarcus Aldridge and their cast of role players. With the departures of Ginobili and Parker, it's as different as we'll ever the Spurs under Gregg Popovich, but they have the talent to stay in the playoff picture.

13. New Orleans Pelicans

2017-18 record: 48-34, 6th seed

Biggest offseason additions: Signed Julius Randle, Elfrid Payton, Jahlil Okafor

Biggest offseason losses: DeMarcus Cousins, Rajon Rondo

One thing to know: The Pelicans made an inspired run after DeMarcus Cousins' injury last season, even taking a game from the Warriors in the second round of the playoffs. On paper, they're worse without Cousins and Rondo, but Randle should thrive next to Anthony Davis, and if Jrue Holiday plays as he did in the playoffs, the Pelicans should be right back in the mix.

12. Portland Trail Blazers

2017-18 record: 49-33, 3rd in West

Biggest offseason additions: Signed Seth Curry, drafted Anfernee Simons

Biggest offseason losses: Ed Davis, Shabazz Napier

One thing to know: The Blazers flamed out of the playoffs in an embarrassing first-round sweep to the Pelicans. But they're counting on continuity, with two All-Star guards in Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum, and re-signed center Jusuf Nurkic. Look for second-year big man Zach Collins to take strides this season.

11. Milwaukee Bucks

2017-18 record: 44-38, 7th seed

Biggest offseason additions: Signed Brook Lopez, Ersan Ilyasova, drafted Donte DiVincenzo, hired head coach Mike Budenholzer

Biggest offseason losses: Jabari Parker, Greg Monroe

One thing to know: The Bucks never quite took off as expected after trading for Eric Bledsoe last year. The mid-season coaching switch didn't help things. They'll be hoping Giannis Antetokounmpo can continue his superstar development while hoping Budenholzer can get more out of the supporting cast.

10. Los Angeles Lakers

2017-18 record: 35-47, 11th in West

Biggest offseason additions: Signed LeBron James, Lance Stephenson, Rajon Rondo, JaVale McGee, Michael Beasley

Biggest offseason losses: Julius Randle, Brook Lopez, Isaiah Thomas

One thing to know: No matter the puzzling moves they made afterward, the Lakers are winners of the offseason for landing LeBron James. The surrounding pieces may be odd, but James, coupled with internal improvement from an impressive young core, should be enough to add 10-15 more wins this season. Will that be enough to make the playoffs in the crowded West?

9. Indiana Pacers

2017-18 record: 48-34, 5th seed

Biggest offseason additions: Signed Tyreke Evans, Doug McDermott, drafted Aaron Holiday

Biggest offseason losses: Lance Stephenson

One thing to know: The Pacers were the surprise of the NBA last year, with Victor Oladipo making the leap to All-Star guard. This offseason, they retained their core while adding more playmaking and shooting. The team that nearly knocked out LeBron James and the Cavs in the first round should be improved this year.

8. Denver Nuggets

2017-18 record: 46-36, 9th in West

Biggest offseason additions: Signed Isaiah Thomas, drafted Michael Porter Jr.

Biggest offseason losses: Wilson Chandler, Kenneth Faried

One thing to know: The Nuggets missed the playoffs but were just three games out of third place. Such is the competition in the West. This year, Paul Millsap, who played just 37 games last year, should provide help, while Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Gary Harris should improve. Thomas and Porter were potentially big upgrades who came at a cheap cost. The Nuggets are one of a few Western teams who truly stand to improve this year.

7. Philadelphia 76ers

2017-18 record: 52-30, 3rd in East

Biggest offseason additions: Traded for Wilson Chandler, drafted Zhaire Smith

Biggest offseason losses: Ersan Ilyasova, Marco Belinelli

One thing to know: Plans for a big summer fell through for the 76ers, so they stood pat. While they didn't add much around them, the hope will be that Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid get even better and Markelle Fultz actually plays.

6. Utah Jazz

2017-18 record: 48-34, 5th seed in West

Biggest offseason additions: Drafted Grayson Allen

Biggest offseason losses: none

One thing to know: The Jazz were one of the better teams in the NBA in the second half of the season, and they had a strong showing in the playoffs. Continuity from last year, plus development from Donovan Mitchell, should make them one of the West's best teams this year.

5. Houston Rockets

2017-18 record: 65-17, 1st in Houston

Biggest offseason additions: Signed Carmelo Anthony, James Ennis, Michael Carter-Williams, traded for Marquese Chriss, Brandon Knight

Biggest offseason losses: Trevor Ariza, Luc Mbah a Moute, Ryan Anderson

One thing to know: The Rockets were a few missed threes away from knocking off the Warriors and making the Finals. Their success last season makes their offseason all the more puzzling — they downgraded in perimeter defender and shooting, two things needed to beat the Warriors. Nonetheless, James Harden and Chris Paul will give them a shot against anyone, and there's a sense their offseason has set them up for a bigger move down the line.

4. Toronto Raptors

2017-18 record: 59-23, 1st in East

Biggest offseason additions: Traded for Kawhi Leonard, Danny Green, signed Greg Monroe, hired head coach Nick Nurse

Biggest offseason losses: DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl

One thing to know: The Raptors took a big swing on Kawhi Leonard, hoping that in one year, they can convince the star forward to re-sign with them, rather than booking it for LA. It's a worthwhile risk after the Raptors flailed out of the playoffs and looked to be going nowhere. If Leonard is healthy and willing to play hard for them, this team has all the makings of a contender, particularly now that LeBron James is in the West.

3. Oklahoma City Thunder

2017-18 record: 48-34, 4th in West

Biggest offseason additions: Traded for Dennis Schroeder, signed Nerlens Noel

Biggest offseason losses: Carmelo Anthony, Nick Collison, Kyle Singler

One thing to know: The Thunder are one of the big winners of the offseason for re-signing Paul George. Now they'll be hoping for addition by subtraction after trading Anthony, who wasn't a good fit last year. George and Russell Westbrook make the Thunder as dangerous as any team, and around them, they've added length and athleticism. Shooting is still a concern, but the Thunder should be more dangerous in Year 2.

2. Boston Celtics

2017-18 record: 55-27, 2nd in East

Biggest offseason additions: none

Biggest offseason losses: none

One thing to know: The Celtics decided to sit back and see what this deep roster can do together. Gordon Hayward, of course, went down in the first game of the season, and Kyrie Irving didn't play in the playoffs. That didn't stop a rag-tag Celtics squad from going to the Eastern Conference Finals and taking LeBron and the Cavs to the brink of elimination. Take their two star players, plus the development of young players like Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Terry Rozier, and oh boy, the Celtics might be special this year.

1. Golden State Warriors

2017-18 record: 58-24, 2nd in West

Biggest offseason additions: Signed DeMarcus Cousins, Jonas Jerebko

Biggest offseason losses: David West, Nick Young, JaVale McGee, Zaza Pachulia

One thing to know: The two-time reigning champions somehow added the best center in the league in DeMarcus Cousins to get even better this offseason. Depth and fatigue (mental and physical) may be an issue for these Warriors in Year 5 of their run, but really, nobody in the league even compares. Cousins will be an interesting curveball this season, but it sure feels as though, once again, it's the Warriors' season to lose.

Now, take a look at what happened to the team that began a dynasty...