Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Sports >

NBA threatens to fine JR Smith if he doesn't cover up new 'Supreme' tattoo


Sports NBA threatens to fine JR Smith if he doesn't cover up new 'Supreme' tattoo

  • Published: , Refreshed:

J.R. Smith will reportedly have to pay a fine for every game he plays with his new tattoo showing.

jr smith play

jr smith

(Gregory Shamus/Getty)

  • In August, J.R. Smith got a tattoo of the "Supreme" logo on his calf.
  • Smith announced that the NBA informed him that they would fine him for every game he played with the logo visible.
  • Supreme is a clothing line that started as a skateboarding and counter-culture brand, and players are prohibited from displaying logos that are not corporate partners with the league.
  • Players with logos in their hair or tattoos have been an issue before in the NBA, but some players play with corporate ink without issue.


A new tattoo that Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith added during the offseason could wind up forcing him to start wearing a compression sleeve for the rest of his NBA career.

The tattoo in question, which depicts the logo of the clothing brand "Supreme" down Smith's calf, was revealed to his Instagram followers in early August.

View this post on Instagram

#Work #SupremeTeam

A post shared by JR Smith (@teamswish) on


While NBA players getting tattoos is nothing new, the league has made an issue of Smith promoting a brand with his body.

In an Instagram post published on Saturday, Smith said the NBA informed him that he'd be fined for every game he played with his new ink showing.


League spokesman Mike Bass told ESPN in a statement, "NBA rules prohibit players from displaying any commercial logos or corporate insignia on their body or in their hair."

It's an issue that has come up, however sparingly in the past — Smith's former teammate Iman Shumpert was once forced to remove an Adidas logo that he had shaved into his high-top fade.

Typically, the NBA has not allowed the use of logos that are not representing corporate partners (e.g., Jordan Brand's Jumpman logo is permitted). However, ESPN noted that other players in the league have tattoos of logos not related to the NBA that go uncontested, including Kyrie Irving, who has the logo of the television show "Friends" and Carmelo Anthony, who sports the Warner Brothers' "WB" logo.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Smith plans to "have conversations with the league" about the situation.

Those conversations will have to happen soon though, and if they don't go his way, Smith might be wearing a leg sleeve for the rest of his NBA career.

The Cavaliers open the season on October 17 against the Toronto Raptors.

Top Articles

1 Sports Lionel Messi has turned on his own teammates as FC Barcelona...bullet
2 Sports The 20 richest football clubs in the worldbullet
3 Sports Tiger Woods is back — here's how he spends his millions and...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Sports INSIDE MONSTER JAM: What it takes to be a monster truck driver
john harbaugh
Sports The Ravens ran an awesome trick play that resembled the play they complained about the Patriots using 4 years ago
eric reid
Sports Newly signed Panthers safety who has an ongoing collusion case against the NFL wore a shirt that read 'I'm with Kap' to his first press conference
Christian Pulisic returns to the United States squad for friendlies with Colombia and Peru later this month
Football Pulisic, Bradley back for US friendlies
X
Advertisement