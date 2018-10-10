NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where all 32 team stand going into Week 6

news

Heading into Week 6 of the NFL season, the two main takeaways are the same as they were before — it's the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs and then everybody else.

Yes, the New England Patriots have bounced back, and the New Orleans Saints have an elite offense, but so far, much of the league has failed to stand out in any significant way.

As we approach, mid-October, our view of the league only becomes clearer. Things can change, of course, but overall, we're getting a feel for which teams are true contenders, which were pretenders, and well, some teams we always knew were not serious threats (sorry, Bills).

Check out where each NFL team stands heading into Week 6.

32. Oakland Raiders

Record: 1-4

Last week: 28th

Week 5 result: Lost to the Chargers, 26-10

Week 6 opponent: vs. Seattle Seahawks (in London)

One thing to know: When Jon Gruden signed a deal reportedly worth $100 million to coach the Raiders, it's doubtful a 1-4 start was what the team had in mind. If only the team could find a reliable pass-rusher.

31. San Francisco 49ers

Record: 1-4

Last week: 25th

Week 5 result: Lost to the Cardinals, 28-18

Week 6 opponent: at Green Bay Packers

One thing to know: The 49ers granted the Cardinals their first win of the season, in part, because C.J. Beathard had two interceptions and was responsible for two of the team's three fumbles. It's tough to win a game while giving away so many possessions.

30. Arizona Cardinals

Record: 1-4

Last week: 32nd

Week 5 result: Beat the 49ers, 28-18

Week 6 opponent: at Minnesota Vikings

One thing to know: Josh Rosen got his first career win as a starter on Sunday, beginning what the Cardinals hope will be a long and fruitful career with the franchise. Still, the team has a long way to go before their seen as contenders.

29. Buffalo Bills

Record: 2-3

Last week: 31st

Week 5 result: Beat the Titans, 13-12

Week 6 opponent: at Houston Texans

One thing to know: The Bills picked up their second win of the season and had rookie quarterback Josh Allen throw only 20 times. Now they're exploring adding veteran quarterback Derek Anderson. That doesn't scream confidence in their rookie.

28. New York Giants

Record: 1-4

Last week: 30th

Week 5 result: Lost to the Panthers, 33-31

Week 6 opponent: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

One thing to know: The Giants pulled out all the stops to get a win on Sunday, even having Odell Beckham Jr. throw a touchdown pass to Saquon Barkley, but it still wasn't enough to beat the Panthers.

27. Indianapolis Colts

Record: 1-4

Last week: 26th

Week 5 result: Lost to the Patriots, 38-24

Week 6 opponent: at New York Jets

One thing to know: Andrew Luck has thrown 50 or more passes three times this season and twice in the last two weeks.

26. Dallas Cowboys

Record: 2-3

Last week: 23rd

Week 5 result: Lost to the Texans, 19-16

Week 6 opponent: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

One thing to know: Ezekiel Elliott was held to just 2.7 yards per carry on Sunday — only the third time in his career he's been under three.

25. New York Jets

Record: 2-3

Last week: 29th

Week 5 result: Beat the Broncos, 34-16

Week 6 opponent: vs. Indianapolis Colts

One thing to know: Running back Isaiah Crowell broke a franchise record against the normally stout Broncos defense, breaking off 219 yards on 15 carries for 14.6 yards per carry.

24. Seattle Seahawks

Record: 2-3

Last week: 21st

Week 5 result: Lost to the Rams, 33-31

Week 6 opponent: vs. Oakland Raiders (in London)

One thing to know: The Seahawks had the Rams on the ropes in the fourth quarter on Sunday, but gave up nine unanswered points in the fourth quarter to spoil their hopes of an upset.

23. Atlanta Falcons

Record: 1-4

Last week: 17th

Week 5 result: Lost to the Steelers, 41-17

Week 6 opponent: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

One thing to know: The Falcons have seen a promising season wilt because of injuries and some close losses. Now, three games below .500 in a competitive division, Matt Ryan is banged up. Next week may be a do-or-die game Atlanta.

22. Denver Broncos

Record: 2-3

Last week: 16th

Week 5 result: Lost to the Jets, 34-16

Week 6 opponent: vs. Los Angeles Rams

One thing to know: The Denver defense looked lost on Sunday, giving up over 500 total yards to the Jets in their third consecutive loss. They'll have to straighten things out in a hurry with a trip to Los Angeles set for next week.

21. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Record: 2-2

Last week: 20th

Week 5 result: Bye

Week 6 opponent: at Atlanta Falcons

One thing to know: Week 6 is a big week for Jameis Winston, who reclaimed his job quickly, but now will need to play well enough to keep it.

20. Houston Texans

Record: 2-3

Last week: 24th

Week 5 result: Beat the Cowboys, 19-16

Week 6 opponent: vs. Buffalo Bills

One thing to know: With a win over Buffalo on Sunday, the Texans could be back even on the season and potentially tied at the top of their division after a brutal 0-3 start.

19. Miami Dolphins

Record: 3-2

Last week: 18th

Week 5 result: Lost to the Bengals, 27-17

Week 6 opponent: vs. Chicago Bears

One thing to know: The Dolphins held a 17-3 fourth-quarter lead over the Bengals, then gave away 24 straight points to lose the game.

18. Detroit Lions

Record: 2-3

Last week: 27th

Week 5 result: Beat the Packers, 31-23

Week 6 opponent: Bye

One thing to know: The Lions looked solid in their win over the Packers, but with the NFC North looking like the toughest division in football, making the playoffs is going to be an uphill battle.

17. Cleveland Browns

Record: 2-2-1

Last week: 22nd

Week 5 result: Beat the Ravens, 12-9

Week 6 opponent: vs. Los Angeles Chargers

One thing to know: Though they gave up 45 points in an overtime loss to the Raiders in Week 4, the Browns defense looks legit through five weeks. They've only given up 17 points per game outside of the Raiders game.

16. Washington Redskins

Record: 2-2

Last week: 15th

Week 5 result: Lost to the Saints, 43-19

Week 6 opponent: vs. Carolina Panthers

One thing to know: Washington's loss on Monday night to the Saints wasn't pretty, but thanks to losses across the NFC East, the Redskins still lead the division after five weeks of football. If they want to hold on to the spot, they'll have to start winning games.

15. Pittsburgh Steelers

Record: 2-2-1

Last week: 19th

Week 5 result: Beat the Falcons, 41-17

Week 6 opponent: at Cincinnati Bengals

One thing to know: Antonio Brown had 100 yards and 2 touchdowns in Week 5. But perhaps the biggest mystery on the Steelers offense (besides for when Le'Veon Bell will return) is why Brown is still catching just 53% of his targets after catching 63 and 68% of his passes the last two years.

14. Los Angeles Chargers

Record: 3-2

Last week: 13th

Week 5 result: Beat the Raiders, 26-10

Week 6 opponent: at Cleveland Browns

One thing to know: Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler continue to be one of the strongest tandem rushing attacks in football, with 190 total yards and two touchdowns between them on Sunday.

13. Green Bay Packers

Record: 2-2-1

Last week: 14th

Week 5 result: Lost to the Lions, 31-23

Week 6 opponent: vs. San Francisco 49ers

One thing to know: The story of the Packers' Week 5 loss was Mason Crosby, who bizarrely missed four field goals and an extra-point, leaving 13 points on the board in a game they lost by 8.

12. Tennessee Titans

Record: 3-2

Last week: 8th

Week 5 result: Lost to the Bills, 13-12

Week 6 opponent: vs. Baltimore Ravens

One thing to know: After beating two of the final four teams in football last season, the Titans stumbled on the road to the lowly Buffalo Bills. Tennessee has the wins of a powerhouse team but will need to learn how to get up for every game if they're going to make a run this year.

11. Philadelphia Eagles

Record: 2-3

Last week: 9th

Week 5 result: Lost to the Vikings, 23-21

Week 6 opponent: at New York Giants

One thing to know: The Eagles lost Jay Ajayi for the season to a torn ACL. They now have a hole at running back, extra draft assets, and the cap space to absorb a bigger salary. Le'Veon Bell, anyone?

10. Baltimore Ravens

Record: 3-2

Last week: 10th

Week 5 result: Lost to the Browns, 12-9

Week 6 opponent: at Tennessee Titans

One thing to know: The Ravens overtime loss to Cleveland was just the third time they've fallen to the Browns since 2008.

9. Minnesota Vikings

Record: 2-2-1

Last week: 12th

Week 5 result: Beat the Eagles, 23-21

Week 6 opponent: vs. Arizona Cardinals

One thing to know: Through five games, the Vikings' investment in Kirk Cousins has been a good one. Cousins has thrown for 1,688 yards, 11 touchdowns, 2 interceptions, and completed 71% of his passes. The defense needs to improve, but there's no doubt that Cousins has elevated the offense.

8. Jacksonville Jaguars

Record: 3-2

Last week: 3rd

Week 5 result: Lost to the Chiefs, 30-14

Week 6 opponent: at Dallas Cowboys

One thing to know: In what could have been a preview of the AFC Championship, the Jaguars defense couldn't contain Patrick Mahomes and the potent Kansas City offense. Jacksonville will have to be ready should there be a postseason rematch.

7. Chicago Bears

Record: 3-1

Last week: 7th

Week 5 result: Bye

Week 6 opponent: at Miami Dolphins

One thing to know: Something to watch with the Bears going forward is running back Tarik Cohen's role. He exploded in Week 4, out-touching Jordan Howard and putting up 174 total yards on 20 overall touches, proving he could become a dynamic playmaker for Chicago.

6. Cincinnati Bengals

Record: 4-1

Last week: 11th

Week 5 result: Beat the Dolphins, 27-17

Week 6 opponent: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

One thing to know: The Bengals have some big tests coming up in the next few weeks, with games against the Steelers, Saints, and Ravens. If they can keep their hot streak going, this could be the year Cincinnati finally makes noise in the playoffs.

5. Carolina Panthers

Record: 3-1

Last week: 6th

Week 5 result: Beat the Giants, 33-31

Week 6 opponent: at Washington Redskins

One thing to know: Graham Gano came close to a new NFL record when he kicked a 63-yard field goal to give the Panthers the last-second win over the Giants.

4. New England Patriots

Record: 3-2

Last week: 4th

Week 5 result: Beat the Colts, 38-24

Week 6 opponent: vs. Kansas City Chiefs

One thing to know: Tom Brady put on a show on Thursday night, throwing his 500th career touchdown pass and moving the Patriots offense like the unstoppable force other NFL teams have feared for years.

3. New Orleans Saints

Record: 4-1

Last week: 5th

Week 5 result: Beat the Redskins, 43-19

Week 6 opponent: Bye

One thing to know: Drew Brees set the NFL passing record with a beautiful touchdown in Week 5. Brees didn't look back much afterward, and why should he — Brees is playing well, and the Saints offense is on fire, scoring 40 points or more in four of five games.

2. Los Angeles Rams

Record: 5-0

Last week: 1st

Week 5 result: Beat the Seahawks, 33-31

Week 6 opponent: at Denver Broncos

One thing to know: The Seahawks gave Los Angeles their toughest test yet, but with each passing week, it's getting harder to imagine another team catching the Rams in the NFC.

1. Kansas City Cheifs

Record: 5-0

Last week: 2nd

Week 5 result: Beat the Jaguars, 30-14

Week 6 opponent: at New England Patriots

One thing to know: The Chiefs are our new No. 1 for the impressiveness of their Week 5 victory, going into Jacksonville and besting an elite defense. The Chiefs started 5-0 last year, only to post a below-.500 record the rest of the way — is this year different?

Now, check out who to pick up for your fantasy team this week...