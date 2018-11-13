news

As we head into the back half of the NFL season, the top of our power rankings remains crowded.

The Saints are running away with the NFL season, having beaten the undefeated Rams and then laying 51 points on the Bengals while going into cruise control in the fourth quarter.

But plenty of other contenders remain. The Rams lost Cooper Kupp for the season, and the Patriots lost an ugly game to the Titans, but nobody is discounting them yet. In the meantime, teams like the Chiefs, Steelers, Chargers, Texans, and Bears keep winning. And as we head into the stretch run, the Packers and Vikings are scrambling to remain in the picture.

Going into a big Week 11, here's where all 32 teams stand.

32. Oakland Raiders

Record: 1-8

Last week: 32nd

Week 10 result: Lost to the Chargers, 20-6

Week 11 opponent: at Arizona Cardinals

One thing to know: Derek Carr hasn't thrown a touchdown in the last two games, as the team has put up just 9 total points.

31. New York Jets

Record: 3-7

Last week: 28th

Week 10 result: Lost to the Bills, 41-10

Week 11 opponent: Bye

One thing to know: After giving up 41 points to the Bills despite Buffalo starting a quarterback who had joined the team literally days ago, it feels like head coach Todd Bowles must be on the hot seat.

30. San Francisco 49ers

Record: 2-8

Last week: 26th

Week 10 result: Lost to the Giants, 27-23

Week 11 opponent: Bye

One thing to know: Nick Mullens' magic ran out in Week 11, as the rookie quarterback threw two interceptions, and then couldn't complete a game-winning drive against the Giants.

29. New York Giants

Record: 2-7

Last week: 30th

Week 10 result: Beat the 49ers, 27-23

Week 11 opponent: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

One thing to know: Eli Manning and Odell Beckham Jr. finally found their sync on Monday night, connecting for 73 yards and two touchdowns in the Giants' first win since September. They could have had a third touchdown had Manning not missed Beckham wide open at the goal line.

28. Buffalo Bills

Record: 3-7

Last week: 31st

Week 10 result: Beat the Jets, 41-10

Week 11 opponent: Bye

One thing to know: The Bills' offense burst out for 41 points, as Matt Barkley provided competent quarterback play for the first time in weeks. However, the team said that rookie Josh Allen would start when he's healthy.

27. Arizona Cardinals

Record: 2-7

Last week: 27th

Week 10 result: Lost to the Chiefs, 26-14

Week 11 opponent: vs. Oakland Raiders

One thing to know: Larry Fitzgerald passed Terrell Owens to move into second on the NFL’s all-time receiving list with, now with 15,952 yards through his 15-year career. Still, he’s nearly 7,000 yards behind Jerry Rice for the top spot.

26. Detroit Lions

Record: 3-6

Last week: 23rd

Week 10 result: Lost to the Bears, 34-22

Week 11 opponent: vs. Carolina Panthers

One thing to know: The Lions have lost three straight, with games against the Panthers, Bears, and Rams — teams with a combined 21-7 record — still to come over the next three weeks. In the meantime, don't ask them about Matthew Stafford.

25. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Record: 3-6

Last week: 24th

Week 10 result: Lost to the Redskins, 16-3

Week 11 opponent: at New York Giants

One thing to know: The Buccaneers outgained the Redskins 501-286 on Sunday and got the ball into the red zone five times. And yet, they still somehow found a way to score just three points and lose. Even FitzMagic has its limits.

24. Denver Broncos

Record: 3-6

Last week: 25th

Week 10 result: Bye

Week 11 opponent: at Los Angeles Chargers

One thing to know: The Broncos are in the midst of a 1-6 stretch, which mirrors a midseason 0-8 stretch they went on last year. Can they turn it around after the bye?

23. Miami Dolphins

Record: 5-5

Last week: 17th

Week 10 result: Lost to the Packers, 31-12

Week 11 opponent: Bye

One thing to know: The Dolphins enter their bye week having lost five of seven games after a 3-0 start to the season. Can the potential return of Ryan Tannehill spark a second-half surge in Miami?

22. Cleveland Browns

Record: 3-6-1

Last week: 29th

Week 10 result: Beat the Falcons, 28-16

Week 11 opponent: Bye

One thing to know: Baker Mayfield had one of his best outings in Week 10, but it was rookie running back Nick Chubb who stole the show with 209 total yards and 2 TDs, including a 92-yard touchdown run.

21. Jacksonville Jaguars

Record: 3-6

Last week: 20th

Week 10 result: Lost to the Colts, 29-26

Week 11 opponent: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

One thing to know: Just a year removed from a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship, the Jaguars have now lost five straight games and find themselves at the bottom of their division. Fortunes change fast in football.

20. Baltimore Ravens

Record: 4-5

Last week: 18th

Week 10 result: Bye

Week 11 opponent: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

One thing to know: Joe Flacco is battling a hip injury, which means there's a chance rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson takes the reins in a big game against the Bengals.

19. Dallas Cowboys

Record: 4-5

Last week: 21st

Week 10 result: Beat the Eagles, 27-20

Week 11 opponent: at Atlanta Falcons

One thing to know: Rookie linebacker Leighton Vander Esch was the breakout star for the Cowboys on Sunday, recording 13 solo tackles, one tackle for loss, an interception, and a potentially game-saving tackle late in the fourth quarter. With the team still missing Sean Lee, his presence is a key part of keeping the Cowboys defense functional.

18. Indianapolis Colts

Record: 4-5

Last week: 22nd

Week 10 result: Beat the Jaguars, 29-26

Week 11 opponent: vs. Tennessee Titans

One thing to know: The Colts have now won three in a row, but their defense remains unreliable, ranking 26th in opponents points per game and 22nd in defensive DVOA.

17. Atlanta Falcons

Record: 4-5

Last week: 11th

Week 10 result: Lost to the Browns, 28-16

Week 11 opponent: vs. Dallas Cowboys

One thing to know: Through nine games, Matt Ryan has thrown for 3,015 yards, 21 touchdowns, and just three interceptions while completing over 71% of his passes. If the Falcons had a winning record, he’d likely be in the MVP conversation.

16. Seattle Seahawks

Record: 4-5

Last week: 16th

Week 10 result: Lost to the Rams, 36-31

Week 11 opponent: vs. Green Bay Packers

One thing to know: The Seahawks' Week 11 game against the Packers is a big one for both teams. A win for either would keep them in the thick of the playoff race, while a loss would put both in a tough position in the deep and competitive NFC.

15. Cincinnati Bengals

Record: 5-4

Last week: 14th

Week 10 result: Lost to the Saints, 51-14

Week 11 opponent: at Baltimore Ravens

One thing to know: After his ousting from Cleveland, Hue Jackson was hired back to the Cincinnati Bengals as an assistant. He won’t have to wait long to get his shot at revenge on his former team, with two games against the Browns in the next six weeks.

14. Philadelphia Eagles

Record: 4-5

Last week: 13th

Week 10 result: Lost to the Cowboys, 27-20

Week 11 opponent: at New Orleans Saints

One thing to know: The Eagles are short-handed at running back and lost cornerback Ronald Darby to a torn ACL in Week 10. They now have some ground to make up if they want to get back into the playoff race.

13. Green Bay Packers

Record: 4-4-1

Last week: 15th

Week 10 result: Beat the Dolphins, 31-12

Week 11 opponent: at Seattle Seahawks

One thing to know: While Aaron Rodgers is used to playing savior for the Packers, it might be running back Aaron Jones who controls Green Bay’s playoff hopes this season. If Jones can keep up the impressive production he’s given the Packers thus far, they have what it takes to make a run.

12. Tennessee Titans

Record: 5-4

Last week: 19th

Week 10 result: Beat the Patriots, 34-10

Week 11 opponent: at Indianapolis Colts

One thing to know: The Titans came up with a big win over the Patriots, and afterward, Dion Lewis had some harsh words for his former team: "When you go cheap, you get your ass kicked."

11. Washington Redskins

Record: 6-3

Last week: 12th

Week 10 result: Beat the Buccaneers, 16-3

Week 11 opponent: vs. Houston Texans

One thing to know: The Redskins have a comfortable two-game lead on the NFC East as things stand through 10 weeks, but still have four divisional games left to play before the end of the year, including two potentially decisive matchups against the Eagles.

10. Minnesota Vikings

Record: 5-3-1

Last week: 10th

Week 10 result: Bye

Week 11 opponent: at Chicago Bears

One thing to know: The Vikings are hoping second-year running back Dalvin Cook will be healthy for their stretch run, as he could add another dimension to an offense that ranks 19th in DVOA.

9. Carolina Panthers

Record: 6-3

Last week: 6th

Week 10 result: Lost to the Steelers, 52-21

Week 11 opponent: at Detroit Lions

One thing to know: The Panthers looked like one of the stronger teams in the NFC before the Steelers trounced them last Thursday night on national television. Can Cam Newton and company bounce back this week against the Lions?

8. Houston Texans

Record: 6-3

Last week: 8th

Week 10 result: Bye

Week 11 opponent: at Washington Redskins

One thing to know: Only the Washington Redskins currently lead their division and own a lower point differential than the Texans this year. Houston has had a baffling seven games decided by seven points or less.

7. Chicago Bears

Record: 6-3

Last week: 9th

Week 10 result: Beat the Lions, 34-22

Week 11 opponent: vs. Minnesota Vikings

One thing to know: The Bears' defense was the highlight of the first few games of the season, but the Chicago offense has come along and now looks just as fearsome. With Jordan Howard, Tarik Cohen, Trey Burton, and Allen Robinson, and with Mitch Trubisky playing lights out, few teams have as many weapons.

6. Los Angeles Chargers

Record: 7-2

Last week: 5th

Week 10 result: Beat the Raiders, 20-6

Week 11 opponent: vs. Denver Broncos

One thing to know: The Chargers are riding a six-game win streak, but are nonetheless anxiously eyeing Joey Bosa's return date. The 2016 third overall pick hasn't played a game yet because of a foot injury, and the Chargers' defense has suffered because of it.

5. New England Patriots

Record: 7-3

Last week: 2nd

Week 10 result: Lost to the Titans, 34-10

Week 11 opponent: Bye

One thing to know: Tom Brady and the Patriots could sleepwalk into the postseason, but losses like the one they suffered Sunday against the Titans make it easy to think that the dynasty in New England is on its last legs.

4. Pittsburgh Steelers

Record: 6-2-1

Last week: 7th

Week 10 result: Beat the Panthers, 52-21

Week 11 opponent: at Jacksonville Jaguars

One thing to know: Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline came and went, and Le'Veon Bell did not show up to the Steelers this year. It's not a blow to the Steelers, as James Conner and Antonio Brown have each scored 10 touchdowns this season, the first duo to do so in the first nine games since 1962.

3. Los Angeles Rams

Record: 9-1

Last week: 3rd

Week 10 result: Beat the Seahawks, 36-31

Week 11 opponent: vs. Kansas City Chiefs (in Mexico City)

One thing to know: The Rams and Chiefs' game in Mexico City on Monday night was moved to Los Angeles because of poor field conditions. It’s doubtful the Rams will mind the extra home game.

2. Kansas City Chiefs

Record: 9-1

Last week: 4th

Week 10 result: Beat the Cardinals, 26-14

Week 11 opponent: vs. Los Angeles Rams (in Mexico City)

One thing to know: They still rank in the bottom half of the league in DVOA, but over their four-game win streak, the Chiefs have given up 17 points per game. They gave up 28.6 points per game in their first six games, albeit against better competition.

1. New Orleans Saints

Record: 8-1

Last week: 1st

Week 10 result: Beat the Bengals, 51-14

Week 11 opponent: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

One thing to know: Drew Brees is completing over 77% of his passes, Michael Thomas is on pace for almost 1,800 yards receiving, and last year’s most dynamic rushing duo of Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara are back in the backfield together. The Saints have won eighth straight games and show no signs of stopping.

