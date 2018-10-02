Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Sports >

NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where all 32 teams stand going into Week 5


Sports NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where all 32 teams stand going into Week 5

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The Rams and Chiefs are the only two undefeated teams remaining in the NFL, and stand atop our Power Rankings heading into Week 5.

The Rams and Chiefs are the only two undefeated teams remaining in the NFL, and stand atop our Power Rankings heading into Week 5. play

The Rams and Chiefs are the only two undefeated teams remaining in the NFL, and stand atop our Power Rankings heading into Week 5.

(Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

One-quarter of the way through the 2018 NFL season and things are shaping up for quite a year.

Each conference sports just one remaining undefeated powerhouse, with the Los Angeles Rams taking over the NFC and the Kansas City Chiefs atop the AFC.

Below each of them is a muddle of unknowns, from rising newcomers to dynasties that might have their best days behind them, all still with plenty of time to rewrite their season if they can turn things around quickly.

We might not know who will emerge as the other forces in the league this season, but we'll give it our best guess. Take a look below at our Power Rankings heading into Week 5 of the NFL season to see where your team stands.

32. Arizona Cardinals

32. Arizona Cardinals play

32. Arizona Cardinals

(Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

Record: 0-4

Last week: 32nd

Week 4 result: Lost to the Seahawks, 20-17

Week 5 opponent: at San Francisco 49ers

One thing to know: Josh Rosen couldn’t get a win in his first NFL start, but he certainly looked like an improvement for the Cardinals quarterback situation.



31. Buffalo Bills

31. Buffalo Bills play

31. Buffalo Bills

(Stacy Revere/Getty)

Record: 1-3

Last week: 28th

Week 4 result: Lost to the Packers, 22-0

Week 5 opponent: vs. Tennessee Titans

One thing to know: A week after storming Minnesota and beating the Vikings, the Bills crashed back to earth, as Josh Allen completed 48% of his passes and threw 2 interceptions.



30. New York Giants

30. New York Giants play

30. New York Giants

(Elsa/Getty Images)

Record: 1-3

Last week: 26th

Week 4 result: Lost to the Saints, 33-18

Week 5 opponent: at Carolina Panthers

One thing to know: Eli Manning and the Giants offense is still searching for answers, and facing a Panthers team that's coming off a bye week in Carolina is going to be a tough place to find them.



29. New York Jets

29. New York Jets play

29. New York Jets

(Joe Robbins/Getty)

Record: 1-3

Last week: 27th

Week 4 result: Lost to the Jaguars, 31-12

Week 5 opponent: vs. Denver Broncos

One thing to know: Head coach Todd Bowles caught some heat for not going for it on 4th down while the Jets trailed Jacksonville. Perhaps the Jets don't have total confidence in Sam Darnold just yet.



28. Oakland Raiders

28. Oakland Raiders play

28. Oakland Raiders

(Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Record: 1-3

Last week: 31st

Week 4 result: Beat the Browns, 45-42

Week 5 opponent: at Los Angeles Chargers

One thing to know: Jon Gruden finally got his first win back as a head coach, but needed a bit of help and luck to do it.



27. Detroit Lions

27. Detroit Lions play

27. Detroit Lions

(Gregory Shamus/Getty)

Record: 1-3

Last week: 22nd

Week 4 result: Lost to the Cowboys, 26-24

Week 5 opponent: vs. Green Bay Packers

One thing to know: Defense is Matt Patricia's calling card, but the Lions rank 24th in points allowed per game, and in Week 4, the Lions could not stop the Cowboys on a game-winning drive.



26. Indianapolis Colts

26. Indianapolis Colts play

26. Indianapolis Colts

(Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

Record: 1-3

Last week: 31st

Week 4 result: Lost to the Texans, 37-34

Week 5 opponent: at New England Patriots

One thing to know: Adam Vinatieri made NFL history on Sunday, breaking the all-time field goal record held by Morten Anderson with his 566th kick through the uprights.



25. San Francisco 49ers

25. San Francisco 49ers play

25. San Francisco 49ers

(Kevork Djansezian/Getty)

Record: 1-3

Last week: 29th

Week 4 result: Lost to the Chargers, 29-27

Week 5 opponent: vs. Arizona Cardinals

One thing to know: C.J. Beathard wasn't flawless in Jimmy Garoppolo's place, but he was solid, throwing for 298 yards on 23-of-27 passing, 2 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions. The 49ers had a chance to win it until Beathard threw a game-sealing pick.



24. Houston Texans

24. Houston Texans play

24. Houston Texans

(Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

Record: 1-3

Last week: 30th

Week 4 result: Beat the Colts, 37-34

Week 5 opponent: vs. Dallas Cowboys

One thing to know: J.J. Watt is looking like his dominant self again, with five sacks in his past two games.



23. Dallas Cowboys

23. Dallas Cowboys play

23. Dallas Cowboys

(Tom Pennington/Getty)

Record: 2-2

Last week: 25th

Week 4 result: Beat the Lions, 26-24

Week 5 opponent: at Houston Texans

One thing to know: Dak Prescott broke 200 yards passing for the first time in five games, and Ezekiel Elliott totaled 29 touches to get the Cowboys a win. If this team has any chance to compete, those two have to lead the way.



22. Cleveland Browns

22. Cleveland Browns play

22. Cleveland Browns

(Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Record: 1-3

Last week: 23rd

Week 4 result: Lost to the Raiders, 45-42

Week 5 opponent: vs. Baltimore Ravens

One thing to know: Baker Mayfield might not have gotten the win last weekend, but the Browns 42-point performance was still indicative of a new era for Cleveland.



21. Seattle Seahawks

21. Seattle Seahawks play

21. Seattle Seahawks

(Norm Hall/Getty)

Record: 2-2

Last week: 24th

Week 4 result: Beat the Cardinals, 20-17

Week 5 opponent: vs. Los Angeles Rams

One thing to know: The Seahawks lost Earl Thomas to a broken leg in Week 4, and he had a departing message for the team. It's a massive loss for in their secondary.



20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers play

20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Record: 2-2

Last week: 8th

Week 4 result: Lost to the Bears, 48-10

Week 5 opponent: Bye

One thing to know: With FitzMagic over, it looks like it will be up to Jameis Winston to lead the Buccaneers the rest of the way.



19. Pittsburgh Steelers

19. Pittsburgh Steelers play

19. Pittsburgh Steelers

(Kevin C. Cox/Getty)

Record: 1-2-1

Last week: 17th

Week 4 result: Lost to the Ravens, 26-14

Week 5 opponent: vs. Atlanta Falcons

One thing to know: Le'Veon Bell is reportedly set to return after the Steelers' Week 7 bye, but there is some speculation he may have a plan to continue protecting his body.



18. Miami Dolphins

18. Miami Dolphins play

18. Miami Dolphins

(Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Record: 3-1

Last week: 11th

Week 4 result: Lost to the Patriots, 38-7

Week 5 opponent: at Cincinnati Bengals

One thing to know: After a 3-0 start, the Dolphins now face two tough games against the Bengals and Bears to keep their place atop the AFC East.



17. Atlanta Falcons

17. Atlanta Falcons play

17. Atlanta Falcons

(Kevin C. Cox/Getty)

Record: 1-3

Last week: 10th

Week 4 result: Lost to the Bengals, 37-36

Week 5 opponent: at Pittsburgh Steelers

One thing to know: The Falcons have scored 73 combined points the last two weeks and still lost. Injuries to their secondary are piling up.



16. Denver Broncos

16. Denver Broncos play

16. Denver Broncos

(Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Record: 2-2

Last week: 19th

Week 4 result: Lost to the Chiefs, 27-23

Week 5 opponent: at New York Jets

One thing to know: The Broncos came closer than any team yet to taking down the Kansas City Chiefs, but couldn't close the deal.



15. Washington Redskins

15. Washington Redskins play

15. Washington Redskins

(Rob Carr/Getty)

Record: 2-1

Last week: 13th

Week 4 result: Bye

Week 5 opponent: at New Orleans Saints

One thing to know: The Redskins will have their work cut out for them in Week 5 against Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram, and the Saints. Washington ranks 23rd in rush defense, giving up an average of 4.5 yards per carry.



14. Green Bay Packers

14. Green Bay Packers play

14. Green Bay Packers

(Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Record: 2-1-1

Last week: 16th

Week 4 result: Beat the Bills, 22-0

Week 5 opponent: at Detroit Lions

One thing to know: The Packers defense showed up in a big way at home on Sunday, shutting out the Bills offense and allowing Buffalo to convert just three of 16 third-down opportunities.



13. Los Angeles Chargers

13. Los Angeles Chargers play

13. Los Angeles Chargers

(Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty)

Record: 2-2

Last week: 18th

Week 4 result: Beat the 49ers, 29-27

Week 5 opponent: vs. Oakland Raiders

One thing to know: Melvin Gordon has been work-horse back for the Chargers during his career, but this year, he's been much more efficient, averaging 5.1 yards per carry and not fumbling so far.



12. Minnesota Vikings

12. Minnesota Vikings play

12. Minnesota Vikings

(Harry How/Getty Images)

Record: 1-2-1

Last week: 5th

Week 4 result: Lost to the Rams, 38-31

Week 5 opponent: at Philadelphia Eagles

One thing to know: Kirk Cousins' start in Minnesota hasn't gotten off to a dream start, and this week, the Vikings have to revisit the sight of their devastating loss in the NFC Championship last season.



11. Cincinnati Bengals

11. Cincinnati Bengals play

11. Cincinnati Bengals

(Kevin C. Cox/Getty)

Record: 3-1

Last week: 15th

Week 4 result: Beat the Falcons, 37-36

Week 5 opponent: vs. Miami Dolphins

One thing to know: Cincinnati suffered a tough loss in Week 4 as tight end Tyler Eifert, who was finally hitting his stride, left with a gruesome leg injury. Eifert has managed just 14 games the last three years because of injuries.



10. Baltimore Ravens

10. Baltimore Ravens play

10. Baltimore Ravens

(Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Record: 3-1

Last week: 14th

Week 4 result: Beat the Steelers, 26-14

Week 5 opponent: at Cleveland Browns

One thing to know: Since 2008, the Ravens are an impressive 18-2 against the Browns — can they keep the streak going against what looks like a rejuvenated Cleveland team?



9. Philadelphia Eagles

9. Philadelphia Eagles play

9. Philadelphia Eagles

(Frederick Breedon/Getty)

Record: 2-2

Last week: 3rd

Week 4 result: Lost to the Titans, 26-23

Week 5 opponent: vs. Minnesota Vikings

One thing to know: When is it time to grow concerned with Philly? They've been marred by injuries this year, but they haven't shown much offensive spark since Carson Wentz's return and the defense seems to have lost some of its luster.



8. Tennessee Titans

8. Tennessee Titans play

8. Tennessee Titans

(Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Record: 3-1

Last week: 20th

Week 4 result: Beat the Eagles, 26-23

Week 5 opponent: at Buffalo Bills

One thing to know: The Titans have now beaten two of the final four surviving teams from the 2017 postseason in successive weeks, taking down the Eagles and Jaguars back-to-back.



7. Chicago Bears

7. Chicago Bears play

7. Chicago Bears

(Jonathan Daniel/Getty)

Record: 3-1

Last week: 12th

Week 4 result: Beat the Buccaneers, 48-10

Week 5 opponent: Bye

One thing to know: A week after raising serious concerns about his ability, Mitch Trubisky rebounded with a six-touchdown, nearly flawless performance against the Bucs. It's not the toughest defense to pick apart, but perhaps it will turn things around for Trubisky.



6. Carolina Panthers

6. Carolina Panthers play

6. Carolina Panthers

(via Carolina Panthers/NFL)

Record: 2-1

Last week: 6th

Week 4 result: Bye

Week 5 opponent: vs. New York Giants

One thing to know: Bringing in free agent safety Eric Reid should help bolster the Panthers secondary as they make a push to win an NFC South division that’s loaded with talent.



5. New Orleans Saints

5. New Orleans Saints play

5. New Orleans Saints

(Al Bello/Getty)

Record: 3-1

Last week: 7th

Week 4 result: Beat the Giants, 33-18

Week 5 opponent: vs. Washington Redskins

One thing to know: This week, the Saints welcome back Mark Ingram, who last year formed a deadly rushing combo with Alvin Kamara. Not that Kamara hasn't done well by himself — he has 611 yards from scrimmage and 6 touchdowns on the year.



4. New England Patriots

4. New England Patriots play

4. New England Patriots

(Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Record: 2-2

Last week: 9th

Week 4 result: Beat the Dolphins, 38-7

Week 5 opponent: vs. Indianapolis Colts

One thing to know: With Julian Edelman set to rejoin the Patriots this week, expect their bounce back to continue after an underwhelming start to the season.



3. Jacksonville Jaguars

3. Jacksonville Jaguars play

3. Jacksonville Jaguars

(Julio Aguilar/Getty)

Record: 3-1

Last week: 4th

Week 4 result: Beat the Jets, 31-12

Week 5 opponent: at Kansas City Chiefs

One thing to know: Week 5 will be a good test for the stingy Jaguars defense, as they'll go up against the red-hot Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes.



2. Kansas City Chiefs

2. Kansas City Chiefs play

2. Kansas City Chiefs

(David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Record: 4-0

Last week: 2nd

Week 4 result: Beat the Broncos, 27-23

Week 5 opponent: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

One thing to know: Patrick Mahomes can’t stop making plays as the Chiefs remain one of just two undefeated teams in the NFL.



1. Los Angeles Rams

1. Los Angeles Rams play

1. Los Angeles Rams

(Harry How/Getty)

Record: 4-0

Last week: 1st

Week 4 result: Beat the Vikings, 38-31

Week 5 opponent: at Seattle Seahawks

One thing to know: Jared Goff is averaging 10.5 yards per pass attempt and every Rams player with more than 10 catches is averaging double-digits yards per catch. Is there a defense out there that can slow down this team? We're skeptical.



Now check out the best players to add to your fantasy teams this week

Mike Davis looks like he'll take over the starting job in Seattle. play

Mike Davis looks like he'll take over the starting job in Seattle.

(Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Top 12 waiver-wire pickups for Week 5 in your fantasy football league



Top Articles

1 Sports Lionel Messi has turned on his own teammates as FC Barcelona...bullet
2 Sports The 20 richest football clubs in the worldbullet
3 Sports Tiger Woods is back — here's how he spends his millions and...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

tim duncan
Sports 42-year-old Tim Duncan is still schooling Spurs players in practice despite retiring 2 years ago
Juventus striker Paulo Dybala scored a hat-trick against Young Boys.
Football Dybala hat-trick as Juventus overrun Young Boys without Ronaldo
null
Sports The 29 NFL players who have made at least $100 million in their careers
Persepolis striker Ali Alipour (R) celebrates his crucial goal with Goodwin Mensha
Football Iran's Persepolis clinch vital away win in Doha
X
Advertisement