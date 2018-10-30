Golden Tate, Demaryius Thomas, and Dante Fowler Jr. all wound up on new teams before the NFL trade deadline struck on Tuesday.
We've made it to the halfway point of the NFL season, and in the hours leading up to the trade deadline, teams across the league had to decide if they were buyers looking for an extra piece that could take them to the next level, or sellers that were prepared to start thinking about next season.
Leading up to deadline day, some teams had already made their position clear — the Cowboys paid top-dollar to bring Amari Cooper to Dallas, while the Raiders seemingly have been trading every Pro Bowler on the roster that's not nailed down.
Read more: NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where all 32 teams stand going into Week 9
Still, the deadline brought a few more revelations as to which teams believe they're only a piece away, with the Texans, Eagles, and Rams all bolstering their rosters for what they hope will be a deep playoff run. Meanwhile, the Lions and Broncos gave up a few pieces that seem to indicate they don't think this year is their year.
Take a look below at all the trades that happened on the NFL's deadline day.