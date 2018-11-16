news

Week 10 was a rough one for our best bets of the NFL slate.

After starting with a bang on Thursday night with the Steelers big win over the Panthers, we went 0-4 on our remaining picks in the Westgate SuperContest.

Still, we're not out of it yet, and thankfully we've been making plenty of money elsewhere, with our Eliminator Locks still going strong and not one but two winning underdog plays on the money line last week.

Take a look below for our best five bets against the spread for this Sunday, plus a few other wagers to consider making this weekend.

Home teams get the asterisk.

Atlanta Falcons* (-3.5) over Dallas Cowboys

Recency bias has done a number on both of these teams. Last week, the Falcons got run out of town by a rejuvenated Browns team, and the Cowboys stunned the reigning Super Champion Eagles in Philadelphia on national television.

This week, things revert to normal a bit. Despite their mediocre record, the Falcons are still one of the best home teams in the NFL, and their offense should be able to move freely against the Cowboys. Dallas doesn't have it in them to win to straight road games against better opponents.

Denver Broncos (+7) over Los Angeles Chargers*

The Chargers have won six straight games and are likely one of the top five teams in the NFL right now, but this line is just too long.

While the Broncos have lost six of their past seven games, just two of those losses came by more than a touchdown, and the Denver defense should be able to hold the Chargers up enough to keep this one close.

Philadelphia Eagles (+8.5) over New Orleans Saints

The Eagles blew up last week on Sunday night, and now their season is on the line. A loss against the Saints would drop the reigning champions down to 4-6 on the season, with a trip to Los Angeles to face the Rams still on the schedule.

I'm not sure Philadelphia has what it takes to beat the Saints, who as things stand are playing like the best team in football. But it's tough to lay more than a touchdown against a team that is both talented and has its back against the wall.

The Eagles secondary is still a huge question mark, and there's a chance that the Saints start scoring at will against overwhelmed corners, but if Fletcher Cox and the rest of Philadelphia's front four can be a nuisance to Drew Brees, the Eagles have a fighting shot in this one.

Indianapolis Colts* (-2) over Tennessee Titans

Don't look now but the Colts have won three straight games, and Andrew Luck is playing out of his mind.

The Titans, meanwhile, have been up and down all season, and were most recently way up last weekend with their upset win over the New England Patriots. This week they fall back to Earth a bit with their trip to Indianapolis.

Los Angeles Rams* (-3.5) over Kansas City Chiefs

It's been a while since the Los Angeles Rams have covered a spread. Having found themselves as huge favorites throughout the year, the Rams have gotten into a habit of winning the game but leaving bettors a few points short of cashing their tickets.

This week, against another potential Super Bowl contender, it feels like they have what it takes to come through. The Chiefs have one of the three most terrifying offenses in the league, but they haven't faced a challenge like the Rams front four yet. The closest they've come is two games against the Broncos, both of which Kansas City found a way to win, but just by a score.

Even with the injuries, the Rams have sustained, this is a great chance for a statement game that I don't think they pass up. After beating all comers through the season, Los Angeles already fell short in their first potential playoff preview against the Saints. They won't let it happen again.

LAST WEEK: 1-4

OVERALL: 23-26-1

Eliminator Lock: Atlanta Falcons

Teams used: Saints, Rams, Vikings, Chargers, Panthers, Texans, Colts, Patriots, Bears, Chiefs

It's getting to that point in the season where pickings are slim for Eliminator players. The biggest favorites on the board are the Saints, who I have already used, and also, as you'll see later, I'm not 100% convinced are a safe bet to win.

Follow your heart wherever it takes you, but if I were still alive in my pool, I'd be backing the Falcons this week. They're a strong home team and due to bounce back after a rough outing last weekend against the Browns.

Money Dog: Philadelphia Eagles (+320)

We already picked them as one of our SuperContest picks, and I'm a homer for my Philly sports, but I think the Eagles are a live dog in this game.

Also, I gave out both the Bills and Giants as underdog winners last weekend — an 8/1 payout if you had the stones to play the parlay — so if this one doesn't pan out, you're still way up on from a week ago.

Weekly Tease: Steelers (+1), Panthers (+1.5)

With the way the lines shook out this week, it's a weird Sunday for teases, as there's not a ton of games where a six-point move will take you across key numbers.

This week, we're just taking two fairly sizable favorites — the Steelers and the Panthers — and shifting them to slight underdogs. Check the moneylines before placing this one though, as it's likely a better payout for you to just parlay them both to win straight up.

Monday Night Chaser: Chiefs @ Rams Under 63.5

The Chiefs and Rams total currently sits at 63.5 points — the highest over/under set since at least 1986 according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Feels like a recipe for this game to end 24-20.

