NFL Week 3 betting guide — Our best bets

Week 3 of the NFL season is here.

After a brutal 1-4 start to our SuperContest campaign, we bounced back with a rock solid 3-2 on our best bets last weekend.

While 3-2 doesn't get us all the way back to a winning record, it went a long way to bringing us back into the heart of the standings. Last week was a particularly brutal week for many SuperContest bettors, with the five most commonly picked teams in the contest going 0-5.

It feels good to have fought our way out of the depths and into the pack, but the goal of the SuperContest isn't to out-pick 60% of the field. We're trying to out-pick everyone and win a million dollars.

So we're back at it again this week.

Below are our picks for Week 3 of the Westgate SuperContest, along with some of our other favorite bets on the slate.

SuperContest Pick 1: Carolina Panthers (-3) over Cincinnati Bengals

There's plenty of reasons to be skeptical of the Panthers in this spot. Most notably, the team has a Greg Olsen shaped hole in the offense, immediately upping the pressure on Christian McCaffrey, Devin Funchess, and other Carolina skill position players.

But the Panthers usually find a way to win at home, having gone in 19-6 over the past three seasons at Bank of America Stadium. And while the Bengals have looked impressive so far this season, this feels like a letdown spot for them after dismantling the Ravens on national television last Thursday.

With the NFC South so packed with contenders, the Panthers can't afford to slip up at home. They need it more, and I expect Cam Newton and company to figure it out.

SuperContest Pick 2: New Orleans Saints (+3) over Atlanta Falcons

New Orleans has failed to cover a spread this season, but this is a perfect spot to bet they find a way to bounce back. Atlanta is coming off a hard-fought win against the Panthers and back-to-back division games is always a tough stretch.

The Saints need a win to keep pace with the NFC South. Drew Brees and the New Orleans' offense has been operating just fine and will be facing a Falcons defensive front that is missing a few key pieces. Trust that the Saints' defense can wake up from whatever spell they've been under and get enough stops to help New Orleans win in a shootout.

SuperContest Pick 3: San Francisco 49ers (+6.5) over Kansas City Chiefs

We got burned by the Chiefs last week after they took the Steelers to task in Pittsburgh, but we're running it back against them again, this time backing Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers.

The Kansas City offense is one of the most intimidating forces in football right now, with Patrick Mahomes taking the world by storm and possibly the most talented collection of skill position players in the NFL between Tyreek Hill, Kareem Hunt, and Travis Kelce. But Mahomes can't sustain the pace he's on — unless he plans on throwing for 80 touchdowns.

The Chiefs' offensive explosion has also covered up for what has been a questionable-at-best defense so far. While Kansas City was able to hold on for the win in Pittsburgh, they did give up a 21-point first quarter lead before halftime. Jimmy Garoppolo will likely have his favorite target, Marquise Goodwin, back in the lineup on Sunday, and I think he keeps pace with the Chiefs.

SuperContest Pick 4: Arizona Cardinals (+6) over Chicago Bears

Sometimes you have to close your eyes and take the ugly home underdog.

The Cardinals are a disaster. They've only managed six points through two games this year, and earning just 137 total yards and five first downs against the Rams last weekend.

But it is too early to back Mitch Trubisky and the Bears' offense as a 6-point road favorite.

Chicago is coming off a huge win on national television and might get off to a slow start. Everything about this looks like a relatively low scoring affair, so give me the home team and the points.

SuperContest Pick 5: Seattle Seahawks (-2) over Dallas Cowboys

Some may doubt the merits of home-field advantage, but Seattle's is rather undeniable. Since drafting Russell Wilson in 2012, the Seahawks are 38-10 when backed by the 12th man at CenturyLink Field.

Dallas had what might go down as the least impressive win of the season last Sunday night, taking down the Giants thanks to one long Tavon Austin touchdown, and both teams subsequently forgetting how to play football for 40 minutes.

The Seahawks' offensive line is as bad as advertised, but Seattle has already put up 24 points against Von Miller and managed a respectable 17 against Khalil Mack. The Cowboys can't throw anything at them that's more difficult than what they've already faced.

LAST WEEK: 3-2

OVERALL: 4-6

Eliminator Lock: Minnesota Vikings

Teams used: Saints, Rams

This week, we're taking the easiest bet on the board — the Vikings at home against the worst team in the league. If this one costs you your entry, at least you'll be able to say you witnessed one of the most absurd upsets in recent football history.

Money Dog: Denver Broncos (+200) over Baltimore Ravens

If you're looking for a live underdog to bet this week, there are quite a few options on the board, but the Broncos traveling on the road to Baltimore.

The Ravens are a dangerous team at home and have the advantage of a few extra days rest after playing on Thursday night last week. But we hardly know anything about Baltimore right now as their win was over the dismal Bills, and on Thursday they got kicked around by the Bengals.

The Denver defense should be the best unit on the field in this game, and if Case Keenum can make a few plays, it's not tough to imagine the Broncos winning this one outright. At +200 odds, it feels like it's worth a few dollars.

Weekly Tease: Eagles (-0.5) and Rams (-1)

Another week, another six-point teaser.

This week, we're bringing the Eagles down to a half-point favorite over the Colts and the Rams down to a 1-point favorite against the Chargers in Los Angeles.

While the Eagles are struggling with numerous injuries — they might not even have a running back ready to go on Sunday — I'm a homer, and Philadelphia is going to be electric for the return of Carson Wentz. It might be close, but I think Philly finds a way.

As for the Rams, they are the most complete team in football, and I won't believe they can lose until I see it with my own eyes.

Monday Night Chaser: Steelers @ Buccaneers Under 53.5

Last week, our Monday Night Chaser came up just two points short of hitting the over. This week, we're back on the under, with Las Vegas putting the number at a whopping 53.5 between the Buccos and Steelers.

According to the Action Network, 93% of the money on this total is currently on the over. When the world zigs, we zag.

