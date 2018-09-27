Pulse.com.gh logo
NFL WEEK 4: Our official predictions for who wins this weekend


Week 4 of the NFL season presents some great games and some great potential bets for gamblers.

(Rob Carr/Getty Images)

It took three weeks, but we finally had a winning week against the spread for our NFL picks.

Our picks for the whole slate went a profitable, if somewhat plain 9-7, but our best bets went an impressive 4-1, launching us right back into a winning record for the year.

This week, we're back at it again. As both bettors and bookmakers learn more about each team, the lines get tighter and more difficult to work. But do not be deterred. With determination, we can find another week's worth of winners as the 2018 season marches through its first quarter.

Take a look below at our picks to prevail in this week of NFL action.

LAST WEEK: 9-7
OVERALL: 22-25-1

Byes: Washington Redskins, Carolina Panthers

Minnesota Vikings (+7) at Los Angeles Rams

Kirk Cousins and the Vikings struggled last week against the Bills. play

(Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

The pick: Vikings +7

The logic: Why did the Vikings fall apart against the Bills last weekend? Because they were too busy preparing to play the Rams on a short week. Too many points.



Cincinnati Bengals (+5.5) at Atlanta Falcons

Tyler Boyd has been a breakout player for the Bengals, and fantasy owners as well. play

(Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The pick: Bengals +5.5

The logic: The Falcons defense is now missing two safeties and a linebacker. Atlanta's offense is impressive, but the Bengals should be able to keep pace.



Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+3) at Chicago Bears

Mitch Trubisky and the Bears needed everything they had to steal a win at Arizona last week. play

(Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

The pick: Bears -3

The logic: You don't like laying points with Mitch Trubisky, but this is the best defense that the Buccaneers have faced yet. Ryan Fitzpatrick showed flashes of his old self last week before bouncing back in the second half, but Khalil Mack presents a world of trouble.



Detroit Lions (+3) at Dallas Cowboys

The Lions still have a lot to prove in the NFC North. play

(Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The pick: Lions +3

The logic: Tough road game for the Lions, but they need the win in this spot to keep pace with the NFC North. Dallas has failed to impress in every game so far this year.



Buffalo Bills (+9.5) at Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers should enjoy being back at Lambeau. play

(Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The pick: Packers -9.5

The logic: Aaron Rodgers hasn't looked like himself the past two weeks, but the Packers should be able to take care of business at home against a Bills team that just emptied the playbook against the Vikings.



Philadelphia Eagles (-4) at Tennessee Titans

Carson Wentz shook off the rust last weekend against the Colts. play

(Elsa/Getty Images)

The pick: Eagles -4

The logic: Don't like going against a home dog, but Marcus Mariota is still dealing with an elbow injury that might make some throws difficult, and the Eagles feel born again with Carson Wentz back under center.



Houston Texans (+1) at Indianapolis Colts

Andrew Luck is still seeking his first home win since his return. play

(Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The pick: Colts -1

The logic: The Colts just took the reigning Super Bowl champions to the brink last weekend, and are still looking for their first home win since the return of Andrew Luck. The Texans look lost.



Miami Dolphins (+6.5) at New England Patriots

Rob Gronkowski is not used to a 1-2 start. play

(Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

The pick: Patriots -6.5

The logic: The Patriots really might not be the same team this year. But the idea of losing three straight games still feels inconceivable for Bill Belichick and company, and the 3-0 Dolphins feel due for a slump.



New York Jets (+7.5) at Jacksonville Jaguars

Jalen Ramsey and the Jaguars defense will look to feast on Sam Darnold. play

(Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The pick: Jaguars -7.5

The logic: Rookie quarterback Sam Darnold is facing off against the best secondary in football. I do not expect it to go well.



Cleveland Browns (+2.5) at Oakland Raiders

Derek Carr and Marshawn Lynch are still seeking their first win of the year. play

(Marc Serota/Getty Images)

The pick: Raiders -2.5

The logic: The Cleveland Browns won their first game in two years on Thursday behind a brilliant effort from rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield, but winning two in a row feels like a tough ask. Jon Gruden and his $100 million contract have to get a win at some point right?



Seattle Seahawks (-3) at Arizona Cardinals

Josh Rosen is set to make his first NFL start. play

(Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

The pick: Cardinals +3

The logic: A brutal game to find an angle on because Josh Rosen is such an unknown. When in doubt, take the home dog.



New Orleans Saints (-3.5) at New York Giants

26. New York Giants play

(Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The pick: Giants +3.5

The logic: The Giants finally played up to their potential last week, and hopefully can keep the run going at home. The Saints are coming off a leave-it-all-out-there overtime win against a division opponent, and playing their first outdoor game of the year.



San Francisco 49ers (-10) at Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers should run up the score on the 49ers. play

(Harry How/Getty Images)

The pick: Chargers -10

The logic: Laying 10 points with Philip Rivers isn't ideal, but how many points can the 49ers offense manage with C.J. Beathard at the helm?



Baltimore Ravens (+3) at Pittsburgh Steelers

Alex Collins and the Ravens offense should keep things close against the Steelers. play

(Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The pick: Ravens +3

The logic: These AFC North divisional games always feel like they end up close, and the Ravens defense shouldn't be surprised by the Steelers attack, even if it did look a bit rejuvenated last week.



Kansas City Chiefs (-4.5) at Denver Broncos

Case Keenum will need a great performance to keep pace with the Chiefs. play

(Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The pick: Broncos +4.5

The logic: Patrick Mahomes has destroyed our picks so far this season, but he hasn't yet faced a test like the Broncos defense at Mile High. Close your eyes and take the home dog.



