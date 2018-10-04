Pulse.com.gh logo
NFL WEEK 5: Our official predictions for who wins this weekend


  • Published: , Refreshed:

Week 5 of the NFL season presents some great games and some great potential bets for gamblers.

(Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

After a slow start to the season, we're now riding two straight winning weeks of NFL picks.

Last week we went an impressive 9-5-1 against the spread, bringing us into the black for the first time this year. This week, we'll look to keep the hot streak going as we pick every game the Week 5 slate has to offer.

Take a look below at our predictions for who covers this weekend.

LAST WEEK: 9-5-1
OVERALL: 31-30-2

Byes: Chicago Bears, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Indianapolis Colts (+10) at New England Patriots

(Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The pick: Colts +10

The logic: This is too many points to give to Andrew Luck. He threw for 464 yards and four touchdowns in a loss last week. Feels like he can find a way to keep things within single digits.



Tennessee Titans (-3.5) at Buffalo Bills

(Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The pick: Bills +3.5

The logic: The Titans are coming off consecutive wins against the Eagles and Jaguars. This is a classic let-down spot on the road against the lowly Bills.



Miami Dolphins (+6.5) at Cincinnati Bengals

(Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The pick: Dolphins +6.5

The logic: The Dolphins were a fraudulent 3-0 team and were exposed last week by the Patriots, but this is still a long line to give. I like the Bengals this year, but not this much.



Baltimore Ravens (-3) at Cleveland Browns

(Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

The pick: Ravens -3

The logic: Cleveland's streak of misery began when their team moved to Baltimore and became the Ravens. Having the Browns snag a home win against the team that ruined them years ago feels a bit too good to be true. The Ravens are 18-2 against the Browns since 2008 — trust the trend.



Green Bay Packers (-1) at Detroit Lions

(Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The pick: Lions -1

The logic: This line makes no sense. The Packers should be like 3-point favorites, right? What does Vegas know that we don't? I can't answer that, but I'll stop asking questions and just bet the Lions.



Jacksonville Jaguars (+3) at Kansas City Cheifs

(Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

The pick: Chiefs -3

The logic: I'm tired of losing money to Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs got off to a 5-0 start last year before the wheels fell off, so let's see if they can do it again.



Denver Broncos (+1) at New York Jets

(Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

The pick: Jets -1

The logic: Another line that doesn't make sense. Close your eyes and take the short home dog.



Atlanta Falcons (+3) at Pittsburgh Steelers

(Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The pick: Falcons +3

The logic: The Falcons defense is an absolute mess, but they still might be the best 1-3 team in recent NFL history. If you want to make money on this game, skip taking a side altogether and bet the over.



New York Giants (+7) at Carolina Panthers

(Al Bello/Getty Images)

The pick: Giants +7

The logic: I can't figure out the Giants, and thus keep losing money on them. The pieces have to come together eventually.



Oakland Raiders (+5) at Los Angeles Chargers

(Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The pick: Raiders +5

The logic: The Chargers stadium is about to become a Black-Hole-away-from-home.



Minnesota Vikings (+3) at Philadelphia Eagles

(Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The pick: Eagles -3

The logic: Philadelphia's overtime loss last week against the Titans was a gut punch, but one of the few things I trust this NFL season is the Eagles' defense at home.



Arizona Cardinals (+4) at San Francisco 49ers

(Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

The pick: Cardinals +4

The logic: C.J. Beathard had about as good a game as you could hope for him for the 49ers last week, and it still wasn't enough. Josh Rosen goes on the road to steal his first career win.



Los Angeles Rams (-7) at Seattle Seahawks

(Harry How/Getty Images)

The pick: Rams -7

The logic: If you had told me I'd be taking the Rams as a 7-point road favorite in Seattle two years ago, I'd have called you a liar. But I believe in karma, and after Earl Thomas' injury, Seattle is set for a big swing.



Dallas Cowboys (+3.5) at Houston Texans

(Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

The pick: Texans -3.5

The logic: After a 0-3 start, the Texans have a shot at getting back in the AFC South race with a win at home in primetime against the Cowboys. I think they're good for it.



Washington Redskins (+6.5) at New Orleans Saints

(Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The pick: Redskins +6.5

The logic: The Saints offense shows no signs of slowing, but this is too many points to give up to a better-than-you-think Redskins team that's coming off a bye week.



Now check out our Week 5 Power Rankings to see where your team stands

(David Eulitt/Getty Images)

NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where all 32 teams stand going into Week 5



