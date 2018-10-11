Pulse.com.gh logo
NFL WEEK 5: Our official predictions for who wins this weekend


  • Published: , Refreshed:

(Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Easy come, easy go.

After a not-so-nice record of 6-9 against the Sunday slate last week, we're once again stuck with a losing record looking to climb our way out of a slump.

With that in mind, this week we're going to try and get back to basics with our picks in Week 6 — backing some home underdogs and trusting the trends even if they don't look like the best bets on their face.

Take a look below at our predictions for who covers this weekend.

LAST WEEK: 6-9
OVERALL: 37-39-2

Byes: Detroit Lions, New Orleans Saints

Philadelphia Eagles (-2.5) at New York Giants

Saquon Barkley will get his first shot at division rival Philadelphia on Thursday night. play

Saquon Barkley will get his first shot at division rival Philadelphia on Thursday night.

(Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The pick: Giants +2.5

The logic: The Giants are home underdogs on Thursday night in a game that is supposed to be wet and rainy. The Eagles are missing running back Jay Ajayi and could be without star left tackle Lane Johnson, leaving their offense depleted.



Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+3.5) at Atlanta Falcons

Matt Ryan and the Falcons offense have been playing well, but still have just one win on the year. play

Matt Ryan and the Falcons offense have been playing well, but still have just one win on the year.

(Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

The pick: Falcons -3.5

The logic: The idea of the Buccaneers receivers running all over the Falcons banged-up secondary is terrifying, but the Falcons need a win and have shown an impressive ability to score all season despite last week's disappointing performance.



Pittsburgh Steelers (+2) at Cincinnati Bengals

Andy Dalton and the Bengals have been one of the biggest surprises of the 2018 NFL season. play

Andy Dalton and the Bengals have been one of the biggest surprises of the 2018 NFL season.

(Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

The pick: Bengals -2

The logic: Games between these two divisional foes are always tight, but the Steelers haven't looked better than the Bengals all season. Public perception is likely still on Pittsburgh thanks to their collection of big-name talent, but Cincinnati should be good for the victory.



Los Angeles Chargers (-1) at Cleveland Browns

BakerMania is in full effect. play

BakerMania is in full effect.

(Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The pick: Browns +1

The logic: Three of the Browns' five games this season have gone to overtime — why not grab the free point against the Chargers to stay safe in case the game ends in a tie?



Seattle Seahawks (-3) vs. Oakland Raiders (in London)

Derek Carr is no stranger to playing games abroad. play

Derek Carr is no stranger to playing games abroad.

(Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The pick: Raiders +3

The logic: The Raiders have played abroad the past two seasons, while this will be the Seahawks' first trip to London as a part of the NFL International Series. Take the points with the team that has experience adjusting to the time difference.



Chicago Bears (-3) at Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins are home underdogs against the Bears this weekend. play

The Dolphins are home underdogs against the Bears this weekend.

(Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

The pick: Dolphins +3

The logic: Mitch Trubisky's impressive six-touchdown performance in Week 4 isn't enough to convince me he's ready to be a road favorite.



Arizona Cardinals (+10) at Minnesota Vikings

Christian Kirk was one of our waiver wire pick-ups for fantasy players this week. play

Christian Kirk was one of our waiver wire pick-ups for fantasy players this week.

(Jason O. Watson/Getty Images)

The pick: Cardinals +10

The logic: Last time the Vikings were double-digit favorites they lost outright to the Bills. Arizona might be one of the worst teams in the NFL, but we were saying the exact same thing about the Bills before their outright upset.



Indianapolis Colts (+2.5) at New York Jets

Andrew Luck and the Colts are better than their record indicates. play

Andrew Luck and the Colts are better than their record indicates.

(Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

The pick: Colts +2.5

The logic: The Jets are coming off their best win of the year while the Colts are coming off of a drubbing at the hands of the Patriots. Value will be on Indianapolis in this one.



Carolina Panthers (+1) at Washington Redskins

Cam Newton has a flair for the dramatic. play

Cam Newton has a flair for the dramatic.

(Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The pick: Panthers +1

The logic: NFC East teams are a woeful 1-5 against the NFC South, with the Eagles win over the Falcons to open the season the East's sole victory. Trust the trend.



Buffalo Bills (+10.5) at Houston Texans

J.J. Watt is a force to be reckoned with. play

J.J. Watt is a force to be reckoned with.

(Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

The pick: Texans -10.5

The logic: The Houston Texans have no business being favored by double digits against anybody in the NFL, which is why I love them in this spot. If the line is this long, Vegas must know something we don't.



Los Angeles Rams (-7) at Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos will have a tough test this weekend as they look to defend home turf against the Los Angeles Rams. play

The Denver Broncos will have a tough test this weekend as they look to defend home turf against the Los Angeles Rams.

(Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The pick: Broncos +7

The logic: Yet another home underdog, the Broncos are likely a better team than the Seahawks, who just pushed the Rams to the brink of their first loss last weekend. Hopefully, Case Keenum can find a way to keep things close.



Jacksonville Jaguars (-3) at Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are still an enigma. play

The Dallas Cowboys are still an enigma.

(Tom Pennington/Getty)

The pick: Cowboys +3

The logic: Another line that's too fishy to be true. It felt like the Jaguars would be closer to 4- or 5-point favorites in this game, as the Cowboys have looked fairly stagnant to start the year. Trusting again that Las Vegas knows something that I don't.



Baltimore Ravens (-2.5) at Tennessee Titans

Marcus Mariota is due for a solid performance. play

Marcus Mariota is due for a solid performance.

(Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The pick: Titans +2.5

The logic: Seeing as it's hard to imagine a worse spot in football than losing to the Bills, the Titans look to be in a fantastic bounce-back position this Sunday hosting the Ravens.



Kansas City Chiefs (+3.5) at New England Patriots

Are the Patriots still kings of the AFC? play

Are the Patriots still kings of the AFC?

(Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

The pick: Patriots -3.5

The logic: In a battle for AFC supremacy, the Chiefs are going to have to take down the Patriots before I feel comfortable betting on them to do so again, so for now, my money is on New England. Kansas City started out 5-0 last year too, you know.



San Francisco 49ers (+9.5) at Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers rules Lambeau Field. play

Aaron Rodgers rules Lambeau Field.

(Leon Halip/Getty Images)

The pick: Packers -9.5

The logic: Packers have a habit of pouring it on at home. Despite whatever problems Aaron Rodgers and head coach Mike McCarthy are having, Green Bay should be able to cruise in this one.



