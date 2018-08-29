Pulse.com.gh logo
Nick Kyrgios' flashy, between-the-legs shot at the US Open backfired spectacularly


Nick Kyrgios charged the net and hit a tweener while looking the other way, in an NBA-like move. Unfortunately, the ball went right back to Radu Albot, who got the easy point.

  • Nick Kyrgios attempted a no-look, between-the-legs return during the fourth set of a U.S. Open match.
  • The ball went right to his opponent, who smashed it back over the net for the point.
  • Kyrgios won the match in four sets.


Australia's Nick Kyrgios beat Radu Albot in four sets in the opening round of the U.S. Open on Tuesday, but it wasn't a perfect match for the No. 30-ranked player in the world.

In the fourth set, up 5-1, Kyrgios had to charge the net to return a drop shot. Once there, he decided to get fancy, returning the ball through his legs while looking away, in a basketball-esque fashion.

Instead, the ball went right to Albot, who smashed it back over the net for the point.


With such a sizable lead, nobody seemed to be too upset with Kyrgios, including the commentators. Nonetheless, he might want to reconsider the no-look, tweener, which really didn't seem to fool anyone.

