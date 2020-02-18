Nigeria is ready to industrialise the sports sector by partnering with the private sector.

Nigeria's Minister of Youth and Sports Development will inaugurate the Sports Industry Working Group (SIWG) and its Steering Committee to reposition the sector.

SIWG will ensure continuous dialogue between the public, private, and social enterprise sectors to deliver a viable sports industry in Nigeria.

The Nigerian government has concluded plans to ensure the industrialisation of the country's sports sector by partnering with the private sector.

In conjunction with the Nigeria Economic Summit Group, Sunday Dare, Nigeria's Minister of Youth and Sports Development, will on Thursday, February 20th, 2020, in Abuja, inaugurate the Sports Industry Working Group (SIWG) and its Steering Committee.

Yinka Iyinolakan, Head, Corporate Communications, NESG, in a statement made available to Business Insider SSA, on Tuesday, said the mandate of the SIWG is to address cross-cutting, cross-sectoral cooperation issues in the sports sector to fast track the repositioning of the Nigeria sports sector as a sustainable private sector-led social, economic and community development platform, in line with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

What the Sports Industry Working Group (SIWG) and Steerling Committee all about

According to the statement, the group will midwife the repositioning of sports through a robust National Sports Industry Policy, focused legislation to drive the implementation of the policy, and targeted and constant initiatives, incentives, investments, and interventions to support the implementation of a national policy to deliver on the potential and growth of sports as an economic contributor.

The main objective of SIWG is to ensure that there is a continuous dialogue between the public, private and social enterprise sectors to deliver a viable sports industry in Nigeria, especially within and between the key MDAs that impact on sports industry development which includes Federal Ministry of Education, Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, Federal Ministry of Industry Trade & Investment, Federal Ministry of Information & Culture, Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget & National Planning, Federal Ministry of Health and Central Bank of Nigeria – CBN.

Laoye Jaiyeola, the CEO of the NESG Thisday

The collaboration was part of the outcome of the inter-ministerial technical session on sports industry development between the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) and the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports, last year.

Structure of the SIWG Steering Committee

The SIWG Steering Committee comprises of 16-member. The committee will serve as the apex decision making and approving authority, setting the strategic direction for the Working Group is made up of 8 members from the main Ministries of the public sector earlier identified (FMYS,) and 8 members from the private sector (NESG Board member, NESG CEO, Eminent Focal Group (EFG) Chairman, NESG Tourism, Hospitality, Entertainment, Creatives and Sports (THECS) Facilitator, Sports Industry Thematic Group (SITG) Chairperson, African Union (AU) Representative, and representatives from Infrastructure, Investment, and Media sectors of the economy).