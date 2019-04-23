Nigerian sprinter, Ejowvokoghene Divine Oduduru, breaks world records in 100 and 200 metres.

He took commanding world leads in both races at the 2019 Michael Johnson Invitational in Waco, Texas on Saturday, April 20, 2019.

Oduduru started with the 100m, which he crossed in 9.95 seconds! He is now the fastest man in the U.S. and the rest of the globe.

This is the first time a Nigerian sprinter has broken the 10.00 seconds barrier in years. The last person to do this was Olusoji Adetokunbo Fasuba, who had a 9.85-second run in Doha, Qatar in 2006.

"I'm not surprised by Oduduru's rise. He has always had the potentials since his junior days," said former sprinter Deji Aliu. "I knew that it wouldn't be long before he breaks 10.00seconds."

Second win

Oduduru, who once ran against ﻿, went on to break another record 45 minutes later. The 22-year-old crossed in 19.76 seconds in his first 200m of the 2019 season. This is the second-fastest time ever run by a collegiate athlete.

He also broke Francis Obiorah Obikwelu's national record of 19.84 seconds set in 1999 in the 200 meters.

With this record, he has also become the ninth Nigerian to ever run sub-10 in the 100m, and the second to go sub-20 in the 200m.

Reacting to his victories, he said, "I worked for this. My coaches have always been telling me that I have to get into the moment where I can feel everything. I want to say thank you to Coach [Calvin] Robinson for getting me to this point in my life and my career. We have a great team, and I want to say thank you to everyone for their love and support."

"In my 35 years of coaching, I've never seen anything like it," the Director of Track & Field and Cross Country Wes Kittley said. "To run that 9.94 and then 40 minutes later, ran the 200. This was a really tight schedule and pretty spectacular performances that close together."

"It was the most impressive thing I've seen as a coach," he added.

He joins a small group of record breakers - 122 sprinters to cross the 10-second barrier in the 100m, and 72 sprinters to go sub-20 in the 200m.