Nike celebrates Tiger Woods' first win in 5 years with a brilliant new ad

Tiger Woods ended a 5-year winning drought with a resounding victory at the Tour Championship on Sunday.

While many had doubted if Woods would ever be competitive again, he sent a convincing message that he is indeed back.

Nike released a new ad celebrating the win and playing on the doubts that many had about his career.

Longtime Nike athlete Tiger Woods won the PGA Tour Championship Sunday, ending a 5-year winning drought and putting him two wins away from tying Sam Snead's record of 82 PGA Tour wins.

Nike released a brilliant tribute to the star in response to his win and historic climb up the World Golf Rankings.

The two-panel Instagram ad plays on the uncertainty of Woods' comeback. The first photo features the words "He's done" printed behind the golfer's back, while the second photo shows Woods celebrating his most recent victory and completes the sentence with "it again."

Woods has been with the sportswear giant since turning pro in 1996, but Nike most recently signed golf's brightest star to a $200 million endorsement deal in 2013. The company notably stood by Woods despite his many controversies, including DUI charges in 2017.

Nike capitalized on what was already an incredibly moving moment for the 14-time major winner. As he walked the fairway on the 18th hole Sunday afternoon, a large crowd began chanting his name and swarming onto the course. The ensuing celebratory cheering from spectators was uncharacteristic of a golf tournament crowd.



"All of a sudden it started hitting me that I was going to win the tournament, and I started tearing up a bit," Woods told NBC after the win. "I just can’t believe I pulled this off after the seasons I've gone through. It’s been tough. I've had a not-so-easy last couple of years, and I've worked my way back."



Woods' comeback has reinvigorated suspicions that he could break Jack Nicklaus' record for most major wins all-time, a feat Nicklaus himself called "realistic." As the early favorite to win the 2019 Masters, Woods may already be headed in that direction.