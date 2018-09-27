Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Nike executives reportedly considered scrapping the Colin Kaepernick campaign


Sports Nike executives reportedly considered scrapping the Colin Kaepernick campaign

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Nike executives reportedly nearly scrapped their controversial ad campaign starring Colin Kaepernick, as they feared backlash from those criticising the NFL player for kneeling during the national anthem. Nike insiders told The New York Times a senior official persuaded the others to sick with it.

The Kaepernick advert in San Francisco. play

The Kaepernick advert in San Francisco.

(Katie Canales/Business Insider)

  • Nike almost scrapped its controversial Colin Kaepernick campaign over fears people would be angry with the brand for associating with him.
  • Kaepernick was the first NFL player to kneel during the national anthem before games in 2016 to protest racial inequality and police brutality.
  • The New York Times was told by Nike insiders that officials were concerned with the backlash of the campaign, but that a senior executive persuaded colleagues to keep it alive.
  • The campaign launched on September 5 and led with a photo of Kaepernick with the caption: "Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything."
  • Military families and commentators felt Kaepernick hadn't sacrificed very much.

Nike executives were reportedly close to scrapping their campaign staring Colin Kaepernick in September because they feared they would be slammed by those who think kneeling for the anthem is un-American.

The New York Times said on Thursday that it spoke to two Nike insiders with information about a high-level meeting where executives came close to cutting ties with Kaepernick.

The Times report said that a top communications executive at the Oregon-based sportswear company persuaded colleagues to keep Kaepernick on board.

Nike told the Times: "It would be normal for a number of people to offer different perspectives. Final decisions are made as a group."

The worries about the advertisement came as Nike feared negative publicity from those who don't support Kaepernick's decision to kneel.

Eric Reid #35 and Colin Kaepernick #7 of the San Francisco 49ers kneel on September 18, 2016. play

Eric Reid #35 and Colin Kaepernick #7 of the San Francisco 49ers kneel on September 18, 2016.

(AP/Mike McCarn)

Part of the commercial and poster, released on September 5, said: "Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything," which prompted people to burn Nike products and demand people boycott the brand.

Nike CEO Mark Parker said overall Nike came off better from the Kaepernick saga, as he told analysts during an earnings call this week that the company saw "a real uptick in traffic and engagement, both socially and commercially," the Times reported.

Kaepernick was the first NFL player to kneel during the national anthem before games in 2016 to protest racial inequality and police brutality. Critics accused the protest of disrespecting the US flag and military, and Trump called for players who protested during the anthem to be fired.

Top Articles

1 Sports The 20 richest football clubs in the worldbullet
2 Sports These are the 20 best soccer players in the world, as ranked by...bullet
3 Sports 15 players to start in fantasy football for Week 4bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

German Football Association (DFB) president Reinhard Grindel (L) is congratulated by UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin after it was announced that Germany will host Euro 2024
Football Germany beats Turkey for right to host Euro 2024
Tottenham's Christian Eriksen faces a race to face Barcelona
Football Tottenham's Eriksen in fitness race to face Barcelona
Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets has extended his contract until 2023, the Spanish champions announce
Football Busquets extends Barcelona contract until 2023
 
Sports We tried Conor McGregor's new whiskey — and it's just as bad as you'd expect
X
Advertisement