Nike just dropped a moving ad showing a 9-year-old Serena Williams being encouraged on the court by her father — and he told her to play 'like you're at the US Open'


Nike's latest US Open ad shows a 9-year-old Serena Williams receiving coaching advice from her father Richard Williams, who tells her to play 'like you're at the US Open.' You can watch it right here.

Home footage of 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams as a child. play

Home footage of 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams as a child.

(Nike)

  • Nike has utilised a home movie of a 9-year-old Serena Williams to produce an unmissable ad for the US Open.
  • The clip features Williams and her father Richard Williams, who can be heard telling her to imagine she is at the US Open — a tournament she has now won an incredible six times.
  • The clip closes with the words: "It's only crazy until you do it. Just do it."

Serena Williams takes centre stage in an unmissable Nike advert that has been released during the 2018 US Open.

But the advert is no ordinary sports promo, as Nike has utilised home movies of a 9-year-old Williams with her father, Richard Williams, who can be heard encouraging her and telling her to imagine she is at the US Open — a tournament she has now won an incredible six times.

The advert starts with Richard Williams leaning forward on his knees, giving instruction to his young daughter. The precociously-talented Serena Williams then throws a tennis ball in the air, and looks set to launch a serve. The clip then cuts to modern footage but features motivational audio from her father again and again.

The ad even shows a jubilant Richard Williams celebrating his daughter's modern-day success, and when Serena Williams spots him in the crowd, she immediately celebrates too.

Williams spots her father in the crowd. play

Williams spots her father in the crowd.

(Nike)

Watch the Nike clip below:

Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion, is one of the greatest women's players of all time.

She is eight tournaments into her comeback after taking time out from sport to give birth to her own daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

You can catch her in action in a Round of 32 match on Friday where she will meet her sister, Venus Williams, in an all-Williams showdown.

