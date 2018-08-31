Nike unveils new shoes in the colors of 15 NFL teams

news

To celebrate the start of the 2018 NFL season, Nike released two new collections of shoes with fans in mind — the Air Max Typha 2s for men, and the Free TR 8s for women. The shoes feature color schemes highlighting some of the most popular teams in football, with 15 different teams represented for men and six for women.

It's another solid addition to the wardrobe of any football fan looking to show their colors at the gym or on the go. Each pair retails for $109.99.

Take a look below and see if you want to pick up a pair for yourself.

Seattle Seahawks Nike Air Max Typha 2 Shoes – Navy:Neon Green

San Francisco 49ers Nike Air Max Typha 2 Shoes – Scarlet:Gold

Los Angeles Rams Nike Air Max Typha 2 Shoes – Navy:White

New York Jets Nike Air Max Typha 2 Shoes – Green:White

Oakland Raiders Nike Air Max Typha 2 Shoes – Black:Gray

Chicago Bears Nike Air Max Typha 2 Shoes – Orange:Navy

Denver Broncos Nike Air Max Typha 2 Shoes – Navy:Orange

Houston Texans Nike Air Max Typha 2 Shoes – Navy:Red

New York Giants Nike Air Max Typha 2 Shoes – Royal:Red

Washington Redskins Nike Air Max Typha 2 Shoes – Burgundy:Gold

Dallas Cowboys Nike Air Max Typha 2 Shoes – Gray:Navy

Philadelphia Eagles Nike Air Max Typha 2 Shoes – Midnight Green:Black

Pittsburgh Steelers Nike Air Max Typha 2 Shoes – Black:Gold

Green Bay Packers Nike Air Max Typha 2 Shoes – Green:Gold

New England Patriots Nike Air Max Typha 2 Shoes – Navy:Red

New York Giants Nike Women's Free TR 8 Shoes – White:Royal

Dallas Cowboys Nike Women's Free TR 8 Shoes – Gray:Navy

Green Bay Packers Nike Women's Free TR 8 Shoes – White:Green

Pittsburgh Steelers Nike Women's Free TR 8 Shoes – Black:Gold

New England Patriots Nike Women's Free TR 8 Shoes – Navy:Red

Seattle Seahawks Nike Women's Free TR 8 Shoes – Navy:Neon Green

