Nike unveils new shoes in the colors of 15 NFL teams


Nike's new line of NFL-themed Air Max Typha 2 are a great option for football fans looking to show support for their team wherever they go.

(Fanatics)

To celebrate the start of the 2018 NFL season, Nike released two new collections of shoes with fans in mind — the Air Max Typha 2s for men, and the Free TR 8s for women. The shoes feature color schemes highlighting some of the most popular teams in football, with 15 different teams represented for men and six for women.

It's another solid addition to the wardrobe of any football fan looking to show their colors at the gym or on the go. Each pair retails for $109.99.

Take a look below and see if you want to pick up a pair for yourself.

Seattle Seahawks Nike Air Max Typha 2 Shoes – Navy:Neon Green

(Fanatics)


San Francisco 49ers Nike Air Max Typha 2 Shoes – Scarlet:Gold

(Fanatics)


Los Angeles Rams Nike Air Max Typha 2 Shoes – Navy:White

(Fanatics)


New York Jets Nike Air Max Typha 2 Shoes – Green:White

(Fanatics)


Oakland Raiders Nike Air Max Typha 2 Shoes – Black:Gray

(Fanatics)


Chicago Bears Nike Air Max Typha 2 Shoes – Orange:Navy

(Fanatics)


Denver Broncos Nike Air Max Typha 2 Shoes – Navy:Orange

(Fanatics)


Houston Texans Nike Air Max Typha 2 Shoes – Navy:Red

(Fanatics)


New York Giants Nike Air Max Typha 2 Shoes – Royal:Red

(Fanatics)


Washington Redskins Nike Air Max Typha 2 Shoes – Burgundy:Gold

(Fanatics)


Dallas Cowboys Nike Air Max Typha 2 Shoes – Gray:Navy

(Fanatics)


Philadelphia Eagles Nike Air Max Typha 2 Shoes – Midnight Green:Black

(Fanatics)


Pittsburgh Steelers Nike Air Max Typha 2 Shoes – Black:Gold

(Fanatics)


Green Bay Packers Nike Air Max Typha 2 Shoes – Green:Gold

(Fanatics)


New England Patriots Nike Air Max Typha 2 Shoes – Navy:Red

(Fanatics)


New York Giants Nike Women's Free TR 8 Shoes – White:Royal

(Fanatics)


Dallas Cowboys Nike Women's Free TR 8 Shoes – Gray:Navy

(Fanatics)


Green Bay Packers Nike Women's Free TR 8 Shoes – White:Green

(Fanatics)


Pittsburgh Steelers Nike Women's Free TR 8 Shoes – Black:Gold

(Fanatics)


New England Patriots Nike Women's Free TR 8 Shoes – Navy:Red

(Fanatics)


Seattle Seahawks Nike Women's Free TR 8 Shoes – Navy:Neon Green

(Fanatics)


Now check out the best new uniforms in college football this season.

(Notre Dame Equipment)

Here are the new college football uniforms for the 2018 season



