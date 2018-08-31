Nike unveils new shoes in the colors of 15 NFL teams

news
To celebrate the start of the 2018 NFL season, Nike released two new collections of shoes with fans in mind — the Air Max Typha 2s for men, and the Free TR 8s for women. The shoes feature color schemes highlighting some of the most popular teams in football, with 15 different teams represented for men and six for women.
It's another solid addition to the wardrobe of any football fan looking to show their colors at the gym or on the go. Each pair retails for $109.99.
Take a look below and see if you want to pick up a pair for yourself.
Seattle Seahawks Nike Air Max Typha 2 Shoes – Navy:Neon Green
San Francisco 49ers Nike Air Max Typha 2 Shoes – Scarlet:Gold
Los Angeles Rams Nike Air Max Typha 2 Shoes – Navy:White
New York Jets Nike Air Max Typha 2 Shoes – Green:White
Oakland Raiders Nike Air Max Typha 2 Shoes – Black:Gray
Chicago Bears Nike Air Max Typha 2 Shoes – Orange:Navy
Denver Broncos Nike Air Max Typha 2 Shoes – Navy:Orange
Houston Texans Nike Air Max Typha 2 Shoes – Navy:Red
New York Giants Nike Air Max Typha 2 Shoes – Royal:Red
Washington Redskins Nike Air Max Typha 2 Shoes – Burgundy:Gold
Dallas Cowboys Nike Air Max Typha 2 Shoes – Gray:Navy
Philadelphia Eagles Nike Air Max Typha 2 Shoes – Midnight Green:Black
Pittsburgh Steelers Nike Air Max Typha 2 Shoes – Black:Gold
Green Bay Packers Nike Air Max Typha 2 Shoes – Green:Gold
New England Patriots Nike Air Max Typha 2 Shoes – Navy:Red
New York Giants Nike Women's Free TR 8 Shoes – White:Royal
Dallas Cowboys Nike Women's Free TR 8 Shoes – Gray:Navy
Green Bay Packers Nike Women's Free TR 8 Shoes – White:Green
Pittsburgh Steelers Nike Women's Free TR 8 Shoes – Black:Gold
New England Patriots Nike Women's Free TR 8 Shoes – Navy:Red
Seattle Seahawks Nike Women's Free TR 8 Shoes – Navy:Neon Green
