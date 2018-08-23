Pulse.com.gh logo
Novak Djokovic's most embarrassing moment on the court is too private to share


  • Published: , Refreshed:

Novak Djokovic says everyone has had embarrassing moments on the court, but he would not reveal his most embarrassing moment, calling it "too private" to share.

  • Roger Federer has recently opened up about a few embarrassing moments he's had on the court during his career.
  • Novak Djokovic, however, said his most embarrassing moment is "too private" to share.


Roger Federer may look effortlessly cool both on and off the court, but in recent weeks, he even has admitted to a few embarrassing gaffes.

For instance, Federer told GQ this year that in 2005 or 2006, after winning Wimbledon, when he walked up to the stage to accept his trophy, he realized he had put his pants on backwards.

"As I put my hands in my pockets I realize that the pockets are going backwards," he said. "I was like: 'It's too late! I can't change them anymore!' ... I think one British media picked it up and were like: 'What's going on? He's got the zipper at the back.'"

He also said during his first time at Wimbledon, he was so nervous that he kept asking the umpire to check the height of the net. The umpire had to insist the height was correct, leading Federer to feel embarrassed by his questioning.

Novak Djokovic has had a few of these moments, but as far as a most embarrassing moment goes, Djokovic cannot share what happened.

"I can't share. It's too private to share," Djokovic told Business Insider on Wednesday from ASICS' New York City store, where Djokovic was promoting his new shoe with the brand.

"We all have those moments," he said.

Djokovic did say he plays with contact lenses in and has at times had to stop play because one fell out and he needed a replacement. But his most embarrassing moment? He wouldn't go there.

"Those are the milder embarrassments I'm sharing with you now," Djokovic said, laughing. "There's some worse ones, but it's not for public."

What is Djokovic hiding?

