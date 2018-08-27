Pulse.com.gh logo
Odell Beckham Jr to become NFL's highest-paid receiver with monster 5-year deal that includes $65 million guaranteed


  • Published: , Refreshed:

Odell Beckham Jr. has set the new high mark for receiver contracts in the NFL in a deal that will keep him with the New York Giants through 2023.

Odell Beckham Jr play

Odell Beckham Jr

(Al Bello/Getty Images)

  • Odell Beckham Jr. is set to become the highest-paid receiver in the NFL with a monster five-year deal.
  • The extension is worth up to $95 million and includes $65 million guaranteed, setting a new high mark for wide receiver contracts.
  • Beckham could be seen celebrating in the locker room with teammates on social media after news of the deal began to emerge.

Odell Beckham Jr. is set to become the highest-paid receiver in the NFL with a monster five-year deal worth up to $95 million that includes $65 million guaranteed.

According to ESPN's Josina Anderson, Beckham has agreed to the extension, which will make him one of the highest-paid non-quarterbacks in the league.

Beckham's deal means he'll surpass Antonio Brown, whose deal averages out to $17 million per year. More importantly, the contract sets a new high-mark for guaranteed money for a receiver, topping the $55 million Mike Evans nailed down earlier in the offseason.

Judging by this clip from Sterling Shephard's Instagram account, Beckham, and his Giants' teammates, couldn't be happier about the deal.


Beckham has not played for the Giants through three preseason games, as he is coming back from his 2017 season that was cut short by injury and was well aware that a deal was looming. Now that terms have been agreed to, Beckham will be set to take the field when the Giants open their season against the Jacksonville Jaguars on September 9.

