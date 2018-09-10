Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Sports >

One chart shows how much the Big 3 have dominated men's tennis over the last 15 years


Sports One chart shows how much the Big 3 have dominated men's tennis over the last 15 years

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer. play

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer.

(Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

  • Novak Djokovic won the U.S. Open on Sunday, his 14th Grand Slam championship.
  • The win was the eighth straight Slam for one of the "Big 3" in men's tennis, including Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.
  • Since the 2003 Wimbledon, the Big 3 have won 51 of 62 Grand Slams on the men's side.


Novak Djokovic won the U.S. Open on Sunday, the 14th Grand Slam title of his career. It was also just the latest Slam for the "Big 3" of men's tennis — Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer.

Just how dominant have the Big 3 been? Despite all three players being in their 30s, they have now won all eight Grand Slams since Stan Wawrinka won the 2016 U.S. Open.

But to truly appreciate their dominance, consider this stat: Since the 2003 Wimbledon Championships, 62 Grand Slams have been played, and 51 were won by Federer (20), Nadal (17), or Djokovic (14). Everybody else on the men's tour have combined to win 11.

Grand Slam men's singles titles last 15 years. play

Grand Slam men's singles titles last 15 years.

(Shayanne Gal/Business Insider)

Top Articles

1 Sports An Australian newspaper printed a cartoon showing Serena Williams...bullet
2 Sports The 21 most valuable soccer players on the planet right nowbullet
3 Sports The 20 richest football clubs in the worldbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

rob gronkowski
Sports The Patriots were reportedly on the verge of trading Rob Gronkowski until he resisted and said he only wanted to play with Tom Brady
Chiefs fans
Sports Kansas City Chiefs fans take over Chargers stadium as trend from last season continues
Players will have the final say on whether a La Liga fixture between Girona and Barcelona will be staged in the United States
Football Liga match in America - players to decide
Napoli's defender from Romania Vlad Chiriches was injured playing against Montenegro last week, which ended in a goalless draw
Football Romania skipper Chiriches undergoes knee surgery