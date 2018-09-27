One of the first NFL players to protest alongside Colin Kaepernick is back in the NFL despite an ongoing collusion lawsuit

news

Safety Eric Reid, who protested police brutality alongside Colin Kaepernick, has signed a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers.

Reid had also joined Kaepernick's grievance against the NFL accusing the league of colluding against the pair.

According to reports, Reid has no plans of backing off the grievance despite now being signed.



After spending the first three weeks of the 2018 NFL season as a free agent, safety Eric Reid, who knelt alongside Colin Kaepernick in protest of police brutality, has signed a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers.

"Eric has been a starting safety in the NFL and has played at a high level throughout his career," Panthers general manager Marty Hurney said in a statement. "After we put (safety) Da’Norris Searcy on injured reserve, Ron (Rivera) and I discussed our options, and Eric was at the top of our list. He is a physical safety with good ball skills and play-making ability."

While the deal doesn't come as a total surprise due to the Panthers' need at the position, the move is noteworthy because Reid had joined with Kaepernick in his collusion case against the NFL. Reid, a former Pro Bowler and just 26 years old as a free agent, joined the case after inexplicably going unsigned this offseason.

Despite now being signed, Mike Florio at ProFootballTalk reports that Reid's new job should have no impact on his collusion case against the league.

Wide receiver Torrey Smith had lobbied for the team to sign Reid on Tuesday, telling reporters "I think we all know why he hasn't received a call." Now, with the Panthers heading into their bye week, Smith has got his wish, and Reid will have a full week to prepare with his new team.

Reid will likely make his debut with the Panthers on October 7 against the New York Giants.