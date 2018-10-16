One of the top players in college football to withdraw from Ohio State to focus on the NFL Draft and rehabbing injury

Pulse.com.gh logo
Ohio State University has announced that star defensive end Nick Bosa plans to withdraw from the school to concentrate on rehabbing his injury and preparing for the NFL Draft.

  • Bosa suffered an abdominal injury in September and was expected to miss most or all of the regular season.
  • Bosa is the younger brother of Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa and was projected to be one of the top picks in the 2019 NFL Draft.


Nick Bosa's college career is over.

Ohio State University released a statement announcing that the star defensive end intends to withdraw from the school to concentrate on rehabbing his abdominal injury and preparing for the 2019 NFL Draft.

"The Ohio State football program will no longer realize the talents on the field of All-American defensive end Nick Bosa, who decided this week he intends to withdraw from school to devote more time to his rehabilitation and training efforts," the school said in a statement.

ESPN's Todd McShay ranked Bosa as the top player available in the upcoming draft.

Bosa, the younger brother of Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa, injured his abdomen against TCU and later underwent surgery. He was expected to miss most or all of the regular season.

Head coach Urban Meyer released a statement.

"I was hopeful that Nick would be able to return to play again for us," Meyer said in a statement. "I know this was an extremely difficult and emotional decision for Nick and his family, and I wish him well as he moves on to get himself 100 percent healthy and ready for his next chapter. I want to thank Nick for the remarkable efforts he gave for this program. He is a first-class young man who we have been honored to coach."

