news

The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams are set to play in Mexico City next Monday night.

According to Peter King, the NFL is worried about field conditions at Azteca Stadium, after rainy conditions and a few other events have left the field looking haggard.

The league is reportedly looking at the situation to determine if the field will need "surgery" before game day.



Next week, the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams will face off in what could be a preview of Super Bowl LIII.

You could hardly write a better script: two of the most exciting teams in football with just two losses between them, both led by young quarterbacks in the middle of potentially career-defining years, will meet in Mexico City as part of the NFL's International Series on "Monday Night Football" in front of an international audience.

Read more: NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where all 32 teams stand going into Week 10

But while the stage is set for a classic, the field is decidedly not.

According to Peter King's "Football Morning in America" column, there is "significant worry" amongst the highest levels of the NFL regarding the playing surface at Azteca Stadium.

Looking at a few recent photos, it's not hard to see why they're concerned.

The field is a combination of grass and synthetic, and in recent days has dealt with a schedule of concerts and soccer matches, as well as rainy conditions that have left the surface looking haggard.

According to King, the NFL is taking a closer look at the field in the next few days to determine "if surgery will be needed on the field before the game." From the images alone, it's clear that player safety could quickly become an issue if the field conditions don't improve.

Azteca Stadium is one of the most famous venues in the world, so it's no surprise that the NFL would be excited to bring games there as the league continues to attempt to expand into international markets.

But with two of the most dominant teams set to meet there Monday night, right now the league is still scrambling to make sure it's playable.