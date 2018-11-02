news

What a week!

After an up-and-down season with our college football picks, we hit gold last weekend with an undefeated day of bets, winning six and pushing one to get us back in the black.

While it would be nice to bask in the glory of last week a bit longer, there's no time — another week of college football is already upon us, with the stakes being raised once again as we inch closer to the playoff.

Take a look below for our seven best bets of the Week 10 college football slate (* indicates home team).

LAST WEEK: 6-0-1

OVERALL: 33-29-1

Michigan State (-2.5) over Maryland*

Michigan State has found some stability after a fairly unpredictable season, while the Maryland Terrapins are still dealing with a chaotic off-the-field situation surrounding the controversial non-firing and subsequent firing of head coach DJ Durkin. Spartans roll.

Penn State (+10.5) over Michigan*

Michigan is the Big Ten's best hope at getting a representative into the college football playoff, meaning they're absolutely due to stumble in the near future. It's the curse of all Big Ten front-runners, and this year, the Nittany Lions get to play spoiler. Even if the Wolverines find a way to win, 10 points feel like too big of a number.

LSU* (+15) over Alabama

Alabama's run of covers has been a gamblers dream, as those who have bet the Crimson Tide first half lines this season have been raking in free cash week after week after week.

Honestly, this is a play on what my wish for reality. College football is at its best when chaos reigns and the most chaotic outcome possible is that Alabama loses and upsets the entire playoff picture. I want to believe in LSU and Death Valley and Ed Orgeron.

That said, Nick Saban and his insane attention to detail have a way of bursting my bubble every time I bet against the Tide.

Northwestern* (+10) over Notre Dame

Northwestern has shown up for big games all year, stomping on Michigan State and Wisconsin, and taking Michigan to the brink. If they can do it one more time, they could be the team that clears Notre Dame out of the playoff picture.

West Virginia (+2) over Texas*

This game is going to be a shootout, and in a shootout, I'm always more comfortable backing the better quarterback. In this spot, that means betting Will Grier and the West Virginia Mountaineers. Texas may be back, but they still have a year or two before they're competing for the Big 12 title.

Georgia (-9) over Kentucky*

Kentucky is no pushover, and their season so far is worthy of recognition. But the Wildcats' luck should have run out last week against Missouri, and Georgia is better on every side of the ball. Like N.C. State's fall back to Earth against Clemson a few weeks ago, Kentucky is going to have a rough go of it this weekend.

Washington State* (-9.5) over California

Ride the hot hand!

Washington State is the Pac 12's best hope of making the playoff and seeing as I am unaware of any curses associated with Pac 12 front-runners, I say we let it ride with one of the most lovable teams in all of college sports.

