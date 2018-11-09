Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Sports Our 7 best bets for Week 11 of the college football season

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Clemson, Alabama, and Ohio State are some of our best bets to win this weekend in college football.

Clemson, Alabama, and Ohio State are some of our best bets to win this weekend in college football. play

Clemson, Alabama, and Ohio State are some of our best bets to win this weekend in college football.

(Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

We're heading into the homestretch of the college football season, and the stakes continue to rise for the best teams in the country.

It makes for compelling football, and some offer great gambling opportunities to bettors looking to put some money down.

Last week, we had an even week of 3-3-1, so this week we'll look to get back to our winning ways,

Take a look below for our seven best bets of the Week 11 college football slate (* indicates home team).

LAST WEEK: 3-3-1
OVERALL: 36-32-2

Georgia* (-14) over Auburn

Georgia* (-14) over Auburn play

Georgia* (-14) over Auburn

(Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Georgia has been lights out at home this year, and while a 14-point line is substantial against a ranked team, Auburn has hardly been impressive so far this season, with losses to Mississippi State and Tennessee.

Bulldogs roll under the lights in front of the home crowd.



Alabama* (-24) over Mississippi State

Now check out our best bets of the college football slate this weekend. play

Now check out our best bets of the college football slate this weekend.

(Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Last week Alabama dominated LSU to a point where it's tough to imagine any team giving them a challenge.

Maybe the Tide is due for a rough game after being tested for the first time of the year, but that test ended in a 29-0 victory, and it's highly unlikely that Mississippi State is capable of doing any more damage than the Tigers did.

We're probably known it all season, but now the fact is clear: Alabama is the best team in the country, and unless Clemson can do something special in the national championship game, Nick Saban and company are on their way to another title.



Florida State (+16.5) over Notre Dame*

Florida State (+16.5) over Notre Dame* play

Florida State (+16.5) over Notre Dame*

(Lance King/Getty Images)

Notre Dame may be undefeated this season, but they haven't been great at covering double-digit spreads as favorites. Last week they were a push as 10-point favorites against Northwestern, and the two weeks before that they came up short against the number facing off against Pittsburgh and Navy.

The Seminoles have had a nightmare season I'm sure they'd like to forget. But big programs have a way of showing up for a moment, and playing spoiler to Notre Dame's perfect season is their biggest opportunity left to make an impression on a national stage.

Take the points and hope the Noles can keep pace.



USC* (-5) over California

USC* (-5) over California play

USC* (-5) over California

(John McCoy/Getty Images)

Despite their 5-4 record, the Trojans still have a shot at taking the Pac-12 title, so don't expect USC to ease off the gas any time soon.

On the other side of the ball, Cal is coming off a gut-punch loss at Washington State, and I don't see them getting up for two big road games in a row.



Ohio State (-3.5) over Michigan State*

Ohio State (-3.5) over Michigan State* play

Ohio State (-3.5) over Michigan State*

(Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Ohio State is the better team, and can't afford to slip up again. They still have a shot at making the playoff, but they need to run the table and get some big wins over competitive teams along the way. Beating the Spartans would be a solid addition to the Buckeyes' resume.



Northwestern (+10.5) over Iowa*

Northwestern (+10.5) over Iowa* play

Northwestern (+10.5) over Iowa*

(Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Iowa is used to playing spoiler to a Big Ten favorite late in the season — huge upsets over Penn State and Michigan in recent years still haunt those schools to this day.

But this year, oddly enough, the team at the top of the standings the Hawkeyes are set to spoil is Northwestern, and Iowa is a double-digit favorite heading into kickoff.

Iowa has always played up to those superior opponents, but coming into this game as long favorites, I like Northwestern to keep things close and even to win outright and continue their impressive run.



Clemson (-19.5) over Boston College*

Clemson (-19.5) over Boston College* play

Clemson (-19.5) over Boston College*

(Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Clemson is averaging 60 points per game over their past four matchups. Included in that is the Tigers' 41-7 thwacking of then-undefeated N.C. State.

Boston College is not a bad team by any stretch, and I'm sure fans of the Eagles will be excited about the game, but Clemson is sleepwalking to victory in this one.



Now check out our best bets for Week 10 of the NFL season.

Philadelphia has been waiting for a long time to put the Cowboys in their place. play

Philadelphia has been waiting for a long time to put the Cowboys in their place.

(Kate McShane/Getty Images)

NFL WEEK 10: Our official predictions for who wins this weekend



Go to Pulse.com.gh

The Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are two of our best bets to cover the spread this weekend.
Sports NFL Week 10 betting guide and our best bets for the Westgate SuperContest
LaMelo Ball
Sports After a bizarre trip to Lithuania and a stint in the JBA, LaMelo Ball intends to play college basketball — here's why it may be a long shot
null
Sports Here are the new, sleek NBA 'City' uniforms that all 30 teams will be wearing
ES Tunis's forward Saad Bguir celebrates after scoring his second goal during the CAF Champions League second leg final football match between Egypt's Al-Ahly and Tunisia's ES Tunis at the Olympic stadium in Rades on November 9, 2018.
Football Bguir unlikely star as Esperance win CAF Champions League
X
Advertisement