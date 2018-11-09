news

We're heading into the homestretch of the college football season, and the stakes continue to rise for the best teams in the country.

It makes for compelling football, and some offer great gambling opportunities to bettors looking to put some money down.

Last week, we had an even week of 3-3-1, so this week we'll look to get back to our winning ways,

Take a look below for our seven best bets of the Week 11 college football slate (* indicates home team).

LAST WEEK: 3-3-1

OVERALL: 36-32-2

Georgia* (-14) over Auburn

Georgia has been lights out at home this year, and while a 14-point line is substantial against a ranked team, Auburn has hardly been impressive so far this season, with losses to Mississippi State and Tennessee.

Bulldogs roll under the lights in front of the home crowd.

Alabama* (-24) over Mississippi State

Last week Alabama dominated LSU to a point where it's tough to imagine any team giving them a challenge.

Maybe the Tide is due for a rough game after being tested for the first time of the year, but that test ended in a 29-0 victory, and it's highly unlikely that Mississippi State is capable of doing any more damage than the Tigers did.

We're probably known it all season, but now the fact is clear: Alabama is the best team in the country, and unless Clemson can do something special in the national championship game, Nick Saban and company are on their way to another title.

Florida State (+16.5) over Notre Dame*

Notre Dame may be undefeated this season, but they haven't been great at covering double-digit spreads as favorites. Last week they were a push as 10-point favorites against Northwestern, and the two weeks before that they came up short against the number facing off against Pittsburgh and Navy.

The Seminoles have had a nightmare season I'm sure they'd like to forget. But big programs have a way of showing up for a moment, and playing spoiler to Notre Dame's perfect season is their biggest opportunity left to make an impression on a national stage.

Take the points and hope the Noles can keep pace.

USC* (-5) over California

Despite their 5-4 record, the Trojans still have a shot at taking the Pac-12 title, so don't expect USC to ease off the gas any time soon.

On the other side of the ball, Cal is coming off a gut-punch loss at Washington State, and I don't see them getting up for two big road games in a row.

Ohio State (-3.5) over Michigan State*

Ohio State is the better team, and can't afford to slip up again. They still have a shot at making the playoff, but they need to run the table and get some big wins over competitive teams along the way. Beating the Spartans would be a solid addition to the Buckeyes' resume.

Northwestern (+10.5) over Iowa*

Iowa is used to playing spoiler to a Big Ten favorite late in the season — huge upsets over Penn State and Michigan in recent years still haunt those schools to this day.

But this year, oddly enough, the team at the top of the standings the Hawkeyes are set to spoil is Northwestern, and Iowa is a double-digit favorite heading into kickoff.

Iowa has always played up to those superior opponents, but coming into this game as long favorites, I like Northwestern to keep things close and even to win outright and continue their impressive run.

Clemson (-19.5) over Boston College*

Clemson is averaging 60 points per game over their past four matchups. Included in that is the Tigers' 41-7 thwacking of then-undefeated N.C. State.

Boston College is not a bad team by any stretch, and I'm sure fans of the Eagles will be excited about the game, but Clemson is sleepwalking to victory in this one.

