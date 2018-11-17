Pulse.com.gh logo
Our 7 best bets for Week 12 of the college football season

Oklahoma, Syracuse, and Oregon are some of our best bets to beat the spread on Saturday.

(Brett Deering/Getty Images)

With college football's rivalry weekend just a week away, the stakes continue to rise for the best teams in the country.

It makes for compelling football, and some offer great gambling opportunities to bettors looking to put some money down.

Last week, we had another winning week, going 4-2-1 against the spread. This week, we'll try to do it again.

Take a look below for our seven best bets of the Week 11 college football slate (* indicates home team).

LAST WEEK: 4-2-1
OVERALL: 40-34-2

Oregon* (-3.5) over Arizona State

(Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

It's Oregon's last home game of the season, and though the year hasn't gone exactly to plan for the Ducks, this should be a win.

Herm Edwards has wildly beaten expectations for his return to coaching in his first year with Arizona State, but Oregon is simply a stronger team on every side of the ball in this one and should walk away with it in front of the home crowd.



Navy* (-6) over Tulsa

(Kent Horner/Getty Images)

Navy has only won twice this season, but has played more competitively than you might think. Further, they still have something to play for. Army-Navy is two weeks away in Philadelphia, and the Midshipmen will want to continue getting better every week in preparation for their biggest game of the year.

Tulsa is another two-win team that doesn't have the benefit of a late-season motivator to keep them going. Trust the triple-option.



Ohio State (-14.5) over Maryland*

(Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Ohio State and Michigan are on a collision course, and Maryland is simply a speed bump along the way.

Even last week with the Buckeyes offense couldn't get anything going, the Ohio State defense found a touchdown to ease bettors to a comfortable cover. The Big Ten will be decided next weekend, and everything before that is table setting.



Syracuse (+10.5) over Notre Dame

(Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Aside from last week, betting against Notre Dame as a double-digit favorite has been a profitable play this year, so this weekend, we're running it back and hoping that Syracuse can keep things close.

With this game being played at Yankee Stadium, the crowd should be a fairly even split. The Orange have been full of surprises so far this season — why not one more?



Iowa State (+3) over Texas*

(Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

After losing three of their first four games, most college football fans left Iowa State dead in the water. But the Cyclones have now won five straight and might be the best three-loss team in the country.

The Texas Longhorns have been better than expected this season, but their season has been on a downswing since the emotional peak that was the Red River Rivalry win over Oklahoma.



Hawaii* (-7) over UNLV

(Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Last weekend, UNLV came from behind as 24-point underdogs to upset San Diego State. Chances are, they spent a good amount of time celebrating.

Just a few days later, they'd have to fly across an ocean to get ready for their game against the Rainbow Warriors of Hawaii.

The Runnin' Rebels are going to lose this one without even knowing they took the field.



Oklahoma* (-35.5) over Kansas

(Brett Deering/Getty Images)

Kansas is reportedly finalizing a deal that will make Les Miles the next head coach of the Jayhawks. That's great for their prospects but doesn't do them a lot of good this weekend.

Oklahoma is on the edge of the college playoff race, and are running out of chances to jump into the top four — every game needs to be a statement, meaning Kansas is set for a whooping.



