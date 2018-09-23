Pulse.com.gh logo
Packers coach Mike McCarthy freaks out at referees after Clay Matthews called for another questionable roughing-the-passer penalty


Mike McCarthy was livid after Clay Matthews was once again flagged for what many consider a standard NFL tackle.

  • Clay Matthews was flagged for roughing the passer on a questionable call for the third straight week.
  • Packers head coach Mike McCarthy was livid with the call and could be seen screaming at the referees after the play.
  • The penalties stem from new rules implemented by the NFL meant to better protect quarterbacks.

No player has struggled more with the NFL's new rules intended to protect quarterbacks than Packers linebacker Clay Matthews.

In Green Bay's first two games of the season, Matthews has been flagged for roughing the passer on plays that many would consider standard tackles, including a critical call last weekend against the Vikings that helped Minnesota steal a tie from the Packers.

This week, it happened once again.

Seen here, Matthews is just finishing the play, but according to the new rules, it is still a penalty because Matthews landed "with all or most of the defender's weight" on the quarterback.

The NFL was quick to defend the decision on Twitter.

Packers head coach Mike McCarthy was livid and could be seen on the sideline laying into officials about the call.

On Twitter, the general sentiment seemed to be that McCarthy was right to be mad.

Regardless of McCarthy's feelings on the call, it's a new reality of the league as the NFL attempts to do a better job at protecting quarterbacks. Matthews is going to have to make some adjustments soon or be further frustrated by penalties.

