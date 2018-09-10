Pulse.com.gh logo
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers carted off the field after apparent left leg injury


Aaron Rodgers went down with an apparent left leg injury in the second quarter of the Packers' Sunday night game against the Bears after getting hit in the backfield.

Aaron Rodgers injury play

Aaron Rodgers injury

(Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers went down with an apparent injury to his left leg in the second quarter of the Packers' Sunday night game against the Chicago Bears.

The injury came after an aggressive rush from the Bears front four on a third-down play. Rodgers was caught in the backfield, and struggled to get up, prompting trainers to come out and bring him to the medical tent for evaluation.

After some time in the tent, Rodgers emerged to be carted to the locker room. The look on his face was not promising for fans hoping for his return.

Rodgers' absence is a nightmare scenario for the Green Bay Packers, as their 2017 campaign was derailed by a similar injury early in the year.

Backup quarterback DeShone Kizer took over under center for the Packers on their next drive, leading Green Bay into the red zone before being strip-sacked by Khalil Mack, who was making his debut with the Bears.

