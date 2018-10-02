Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Patrick Mahomes says the team keeps him from getting a big head by imitating his voice and nobody does it better than Andy Reid


Sports Patrick Mahomes says the team keeps him from getting a big head by imitating his voice and nobody does it better than Andy Reid

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Some have described Mahomes' voice as sounding like Kermit the Frog.

Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid play

Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid

(Colin E. Braley/AP)

  • Patrick Mahomes is off to a record-setting start in his first season as the Kansas City Chiefs' starting quarterback.
  • So far, Mahomes has avoided getting a big head about his success thanks, in large part, to his teammates who keep him grounded by imitating his voice.
  • Some have described Mahomes' voice as sounding like Kermit the Frog.
  • There's a catch — Reid won't do the voice in front of other people.


Patrick Mahomes' career has included just four games started, but he has already shown that he could be the next great NFL quarterback.

The second-year quarterback has thrown 13 touchdown passes this season, breaking Peyton Manning's record for most touchdowns thrown in the first three games of a season.

With Mahomes breaking the record of a legend and all the praise that has come with his stellar play, he has managed to stay grounded and keep from getting a big head. In speaking with Lisa Salters of ESPN, Mahomes explained that he has done this with the help of his teammates who are not above making fun of his voice.

"If I have ever gotten too big of a head, they just kinda bring out the voice, you know, they try to mimic my voice," Mahomes said. "That's kinda gotten its thing in the locker room."

Some have described Mahomes' voice as sounding like Kermit the Frog, but we would never say that to his face.

But here is the real kicker. When Salters asked who imitates the voice the best, Mahomes had an eyebrow-raising answer.

"Coach [Andy] Reid does," Mahomes said. "He has the perfect imitation of the voice."

Unfortunately, Mahomes said Reid would never do the voice in front of other people, so we will have to be content imagining the coach doing the imitation.

You can hear Mahomes' voice and his comments here, via ESPN:

Top Articles

1 Sports Lionel Messi has turned on his own teammates as FC Barcelona...bullet
2 Sports Tiger Woods is back — here's how he spends his millions and...bullet
3 Sports The 20 richest football clubs in the worldbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

2018 MLB Playoffs Bracket
Sports The MLB playoff bracket is set
ncaa basketball
Sports The recruiting scandal the engulfed college basketball is continuing on — and some big names are included
Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has denied allegations by a former model that he raped her in Las Vegas in 2009
Football Ronaldo denies 'fake news' rape claim as police reopen investigation
Tom Brady sweatshirt
Sports Tom Brady appeared to try to hide Nike’s logo during a press conference and it backfired
X
Advertisement