Patriots ID fan who tossed beer on Chiefs player and say they have turned the matter over to police

A New England Patriots fan sprayed beer on Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill after scoring a touchdown during the "Sunday Night Football" game.

The Patriots say they have identified the fan and have handed the situation over to local police.

The team has also sent a "letter of disinvite" to the fan for all future events at the stadium.

The fan may face further consequences, as Hill and agent Drew Rosenhaus are reportedly open to the potential of prosecuting the case.



On Sunday night the Kansas City Chiefs played the New England Patriots in Foxboro in a battle for AFC supremacy.

It was one of the most thrilling games of the 2018 NFL season so far — a back-and-forth affair with plenty of scoring that eventually saw the home team leave with a 43-40 win thanks to a game-winning field goal in the final seconds.

But while the game was a great display from two of the best teams in football, its closing minutes were somewhat marred when an unruly fan decided to insert himself into the action.

Down a touchdown with just minutes remaining, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes found receiver Tyreek Hill for an unbelievable game-tying 75-yard score.

Hill let his momentum carry him as he ran through the back of the end zone, where one Patriots fan sprayed beer in his face, while others in the area raised middle fingers towards Hill.



While the interaction was ignored by the broadcast, on Monday, the Patriots announced that the team had identified the individual responsible for spraying the beer and had turned the matter over to local police. The Patriots added that the fan would be sent a "letter of disinvite" to all future events at Gillette Stadium.

For his part, Hill handled the situation well after the game, telling reporters, "My coach told me, 'don't get emotional, don't get mad about it.' It comes with the territory, you know? I'm not mad at all."

Hill might not be mad, but he is reportedly looking to stand up for himself. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Hill and agent Drew Rosenhaus are looking to take action against the fan.

While the Patriots got the win in the end, Hill still had one of the best games of his career, finishing with three touchdowns and 142 receiving yards.