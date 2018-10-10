Photos of what the NBA's biggest stars looked like when their careers started

news

With the NBA season about to begin, it's easy to forget how far some of the league's biggest stars have come.

LeBron James has dominated the NBA for 16 years now and is on his 16th team.

Stephen Curry, once an undersized, baby-faced guard, is now 30, a seasoned veteran for the Warriors.

James Harden once wasn't so...beard-y.

Take a look at photos of the NBA's biggest stars when their careers began and today.

LeBron James in 2004 (19).

James today (33).

James Harden in 2009 (20).

Harden today (29).

Kevin Love in 2008 (20).

Love today (30).

Stephen Curry in 2009 (21).

Curry today (30).

Kevin Durant in 2007 (19).

Durant today (30).

Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2013 (19).

Antetokounmpo today (23).

Anthony Davis in 2012 (19).

Davis today (25).

Tony Parker in 2002 (19).

Parker today (36).

Dirk Nowitzki in 1999 (20).

Nowitzki today (40).

Russell Westbrook in 2008 (20).

Westbrook today (29).

Klay Thompson in 2011 (21).

Thompson today (28).

Carmelo Anthony in 2003 (19).

Anthony today (34).

Dwyane Wade in 2003 (22).

Wade today (36).

Paul George in 2010 (20).

George today (27).

Draymond Green in 2012 (22).

Green today (28).

Chris Paul in 2006 (20).

Paul today (33).

Jimmy Butler in 2011 (22).

Butler today (29).

DeMar DeRozan in 2009 (20).

DeRozan today (29).

Kawhi Leonard in 2011 (20).

Kawhi Leonard today (27)

Ricky Rubio in 2009 (18).

Rubio today (27)

Kyle Lowry in 2006 (20).

Lowry today (32).

John Wall in 2010 (19).

Wall today (28).

Al Horford in 2007 (21).

Horford today (32).

Victor Oladipo in 2013 (21).

Oladipo today (26).

LaMarcus Aldridge in 2006 (21).

Aldridge today (33).

J.J. Redick in 2006 (22).

Redick today (34).

Damian Lillard in 2012 (22).

Lillard today (28).

Joel Embiid in 2014 (20).

Embiid today (24).

J.R. Smith in 2005 (19)

J.R. Smith today (33).

Kyrie Irving in 2011 (19).

Irving today (26).

