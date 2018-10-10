Pulse.com.gh logo
Sports Photos of what the NBA's biggest stars looked like when their careers started

In a league where so many players come and go, it can be fun to revisit just how far some of the NBA's best players have come.

(Morry Gash/AP)

With the NBA season about to begin, it's easy to forget how far some of the league's biggest stars have come.

LeBron James has dominated the NBA for 16 years now and is on his 16th team.

Stephen Curry, once an undersized, baby-faced guard, is now 30, a seasoned veteran for the Warriors.

James Harden once wasn't so...beard-y.

Take a look at photos of the NBA's biggest stars when their careers began and today.

LeBron James in 2004 (19).

LeBron James in 2004 (19).

(Mark Duncan/AP)


James today (33).

James today (33).

(Harry How/Getty)


James Harden in 2009 (20).

James Harden in 2009 (20).

(David Zalubowski/AP)


Harden today (29).

Harden today (29).

(Rick Bowmer/AP)


Kevin Love in 2008 (20).

Kevin Love in 2008 (20).

(David Zalubowski/AP)


Love today (30).

Love today (30).

(Phil Long/AP)


Stephen Curry in 2009 (21).

Stephen Curry in 2009 (21).

(Jason DeCrow/AP)


Curry today (30).

Curry today (30).

(Jeff Chiu/AP)


Kevin Durant in 2007 (19).

Kevin Durant in 2007 (19).

(Ted S. Warren/AP)


Durant today (30).

Durant today (30).

(Jim Mone/AP)


Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2013 (19).

Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2013 (19).

(Morry Gash/AP)


Antetokounmpo today (23).

Antetokounmpo today (23).

(Streeter Lecka/Getty)


Anthony Davis in 2012 (19).

Anthony Davis in 2012 (19).

(Gerald Herbert/AP)


Davis today (25).

Davis today (25).

(Kyusung Gong/AP)


Tony Parker in 2002 (19).

Tony Parker in 2002 (19).

(Michael Dwyer/Getty)


Parker today (36).

Parker today (36).

(Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)


Dirk Nowitzki in 1999 (20).

Dirk Nowitzki in 1999 (20).

(Vincent Laforet/Getty)


Nowitzki today (40).

Nowitzki today (40).

(Abbie Parr/Getty)


Russell Westbrook in 2008 (20).

Russell Westbrook in 2008 (20).

(Andy Clayton-King/AP)


Westbrook today (29).

Westbrook today (29).

(Sue Ogrocki/AP)


Klay Thompson in 2011 (21).

Klay Thompson in 2011 (21).

(Jeff Chiu/AP)


Thompson today (28).

Thompson today (28).

(Alex Goodlett/Getty)


Carmelo Anthony in 2003 (19).

Carmelo Anthony in 2003 (19).

(Michael Conroy/AP)


Anthony today (34).

Anthony today (34).

(David J. Phillip/AP)


Dwyane Wade in 2003 (22).

Dwyane Wade in 2003 (22).

(Luis M. Alvarez/AP)


Wade today (36).

Wade today (36).

(Brynn Anderson/AP)


Paul George in 2010 (20).

Paul George in 2010 (20).

(Michael Conroy/AP)


George today (27).

George today (27).

(Michael Conroy/AP)


Draymond Green in 2012 (22).

Draymond Green in 2012 (22).

(Paul Sakuma/AP)


Green today (28).

Green today (28).

(Rich Pedroncelli/AP)


Chris Paul in 2006 (20).

Chris Paul in 2006 (20).

(Morry Gash/AP)


Paul today (33).

Paul today (33).

(Andy Clayton-King/AP)


Jimmy Butler in 2011 (22).

Jimmy Butler in 2011 (22).

(Jonathan Daniel/Getty)


Butler today (29).

Butler today (29).

(Mike Ehrmann/Getty)


DeMar DeRozan in 2009 (20).

DeMar DeRozan in 2009 (20).

(Kevin C. Cox/Getty)


DeRozan today (29).

DeRozan today (29).

(Darren Abate/AP)


Kawhi Leonard in 2011 (20).

Kawhi Leonard in 2011 (20).

(Darren Abate/AP)


Kawhi Leonard today (27)

Kawhi Leonard today (27)

(Vaughn Ridley/Getty)


Ricky Rubio in 2009 (18).

Ricky Rubio in 2009 (18).

(Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)


Rubio today (27)

Rubio today (27)

(Tony Gutierrez/AP)


Kyle Lowry in 2006 (20).

Kyle Lowry in 2006 (20).

(Doug Pensinger/Getty)


Lowry today (32).

Lowry today (32).

(Tony Dejak/AP)


John Wall in 2010 (19).

John Wall in 2010 (19).

(Tony Gutierrez/AP)


Wall today (28).

Wall today (28).

(Will Newton/Getty)


Al Horford in 2007 (21).

Al Horford in 2007 (21).

(Jason DeCrow/AP)


Horford today (32).

Horford today (32).

(Michael Dwyer/AP)


Victor Oladipo in 2013 (21).

Victor Oladipo in 2013 (21).

(John Raoux/AP)


Oladipo today (26).

Oladipo today (26).

(Michael Conroy/AP)


LaMarcus Aldridge in 2006 (21).

LaMarcus Aldridge in 2006 (21).

(Kathy Willens/AP)


Aldridge today (33).

Aldridge today (33).

(Kathy Willens/AP)


J.J. Redick in 2006 (22).

J.J. Redick in 2006 (22).

(Kathy Willens/AP)


Redick today (34).

Redick today (34).

(Rob Carr/Getty)


Damian Lillard in 2012 (22).

Damian Lillard in 2012 (22).

(Rich Pedroncelli/AP)


Lillard today (28).

Lillard today (28).

(Sue Ogrocki/AP)


Joel Embiid in 2014 (20).

Joel Embiid in 2014 (20).

(Chris Szagola/AP)


Embiid today (24).

Embiid today (24).

(John Raoux/AP)


J.R. Smith in 2005 (19)

J.R. Smith in 2005 (19)

(Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty)


J.R. Smith today (33).

J.R. Smith today (33).

(Mike Lawrie/Getty)


Kyrie Irving in 2011 (19).

Kyrie Irving in 2011 (19).

(Mel Evans/AP)


Irving today (26).

Irving today (26).

(Abbie Parr/Getty)


Now, check out where all of the NBA's teams stand as the season kicks off...

Now, check out where all of the NBA's teams stand as the season kicks off...

(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

NBA POWER RANKINGS: Where every team stands heading into training camp >



