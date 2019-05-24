Liverpool FC earn more money than any other Premier League side in the just concluded 2018-19 season.

The Reds bank £152.5 million compared to Man City's £151 million with an increase in facility and merit fees for the period.

Business Insider SSA by Pulse's analysis of the Premier Leagues' 2018/19 Payment to Clubs shows that 20 clubs earn £2.46 billion (3.12 billion).

Further analysis shows that Huddersfield Town carted away £96.6 million for the period and the lowest among the 20 EPL clubs. The club has less pay in facility and merit fees for the period.

The top seven clubs on the Premier League revenue table for 2018/19 session include Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea (£146.03 million), Tottenham Hotspur (£145.23 million), Arsenal (£142.19 million), Manchester United (£142.51 million) and Wolverhampton Wanderers (£127,17 million).

Premier League

The EPL revenue is shared equality every year based on UK broadcast revenues with 50% equally shared; 25% shared based on how often a club’s matches are broadcast in the UK (known as "Facility Fees"); 25% shared based on where a club finish in the league table (known as "Merit Payments").

Others such as central commercial revenues and international broadcasting revenues are equally shared among clubs.