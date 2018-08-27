Rafael Nadal is one of the highest-paid tennis players of all time — here's how he spends his millions

news

Rafael Nadal, the world No. 1 men's singles player, is set to play in the US Open, which kicked off today.

With more than $100 million in career winnings, Nadal is one of the highest-paid tennis players of all time.

From buying a yacht to playing the French Open wearing a six-figure Richard Mille watch, Nadal likes to spend his money a little lavishly — but he also puts his money toward philanthropy, tennis centers, and investments.

Will Rafael Nadal, the world No. 1 men's singles player, win the US Open for the second year in a row?

Informally known as the King of Clay, Nadal has 80 career single titles under his belt for a total of $7,737,347 in prize winnings. He won the 2017 US Open — and $3.7 million in prize money — as well as the 2018 French Open, earning $2.6 million and his 11th French Open title and 17th Grand Slam title.

But those are only a fraction of his career earnings.

Nadal's career winnings top $102 million. And that's not to mention what he earns from his multiple endorsements, from Nike to Kia. It's easy to see how he's become one of the highest-paid tennis players of all time.

Nadal has a history of spending his hard-earned money a little lavishly, from buying a six-figure watch to purchasing a second home in the Dominican Republic. And then there's his luxury yacht, Beethoven.

But he's also put his money toward philanthropic efforts, tennis centers, and property investments.

From his vacations to his cars, see how Nadal spends his millions.

Rafael Nadal is one of the top five highest-paid tennis players of all time. Throughout his career, Nadal has won $102,326,975 in prize money for singles and doubles combined.

He earned $2.4 million for winning the 2017 French Open title and $3.7 million from the 2017 US Open.

Nadal just won his 11th French Open title, earning his 17th Grand Slam title and about $2.6 million in prize money. That brings his 2018 career winnings up to nearly $6 million.

But Nadal doesn't just earn his money by bringing his A-game to the court — he also earned $26 million in endorsements in 2017. He's endorsed by Babolat, Nike, and Tommy Hilfiger, with whom he has a $3 million to $4 million deal.

Nadal is also a global ambassador for Kia. They gifted him a Kia Stinger GT, starting at $31,900, which he can use at his leisure.

Nadal is known to spend his money lavishly. He played the French Open wearing a limited edition Richard Mille watch valued at $725,000.

He also owns a $4,499 Gocycle electric bike.

When he doesn't feel like getting around on two wheels, Nadal has plenty of sets of four wheels to choose from. He reportedly owns an Aston Martin DBS and a Mercedes-Benz SL55, both of which cost up to six figures.

But Nadal doesn't just travel by land — he also travels by sea, specifically in his 76-foot yacht, Beethoven. The current asking price for the same model of his yacht, an MCY 76, is $2.8 million.

Like his means of transportation, Nadal also has multiple homes. He has a home in Mallorca, Spain, where he's from, worth at least $1.5 million.

He also has a residence in another well-known island, the Dominican Republic, where he purchased a luxury villa for $2 million.

When he's not home or busy winning titles, Nadal has been spotted vacationing everywhere from Mauritius to Mexico, where five-star accommodations can range from $800 to $1,500 for a weekend.

He was also spotted on his yacht with his girlfriend in Ibiza.

But Nadal doesn't just spend his money on himself. In 2008, he started the Fundación Rafa Nadal. Run by his mother, it helps disadvantaged kids.

He also opened the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar in Mallorca. The 24,000 square-foot space cost $25 million — Nadal covered 5% of the costs. Kids can attend the tennis academy for $62,000 a year.

Nadal teamed up with Telefónica Open Future to call on technology startups for sport and wellness products or solutions that improved the performance of the Rafa Nadal Academy. Selected startups were chosen for an investment of up to roughly $160,000.

But Nadal's investments don't stop there. In 2016, he opened Spanish restaurant TATEL, located inside the Ritz-Carlton South Beach, with Enrique Iglesias and the San Antonio Spurs' Pau Gasol.

Nadal and his partners also recently bought prime Madrid real estate, a 19th-century building that reportedly cost nearly $30 million.

Most recently, Nadal is set to open a chain of tennis centers at vacation resorts around the world. The first Rafa Nadal Tennis Centre will open in November at Costa Mujeres, Mexico.

