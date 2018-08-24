Rams star running back Todd Gurley says it's 'everyone's dream' to sit out of preseason

news

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley said it's "everyone's dream" not to play in the preseason.

Gurley has sat out of preseason games this year.

Gurley is one of several players that have been critical of the NFL's preseason.

It's unlikely the league would reduce the number of preseason games, despite player complaints.



Los Angeles Rams star running back Todd Gurley is the latest player to say he could do without the preseason.

Gurley, who signed a four-year, $60 million extension this offseason, has not played in the preseason and the Rams don't plan to use him until the games start to count.

On Thursday, Gurley told reporters (via ESPN's Lindsey Thiry), "That is everyone's dream to not play in the preseason."

He added: "Some guys just like being out there to get a feel for it and to see. But not this guy."

A lot of players don't want to put extra wear-and-tear on their bodies by playing in preseason games that don't count. Many players also don't want to risk injury in the preseason. Already this preseason has seen several players get hurt, including Buffalo Bills quarterback A.J. McCarron, Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice, and New England Patriots offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been a frequent critic of preseason games, calling them "meaningless" in 2015. Rodgers told The Ringer's Kevin Clark this year that he would cut the number of preseason games each year if he could.

While preseason can be valuable to young players and players trying to make teams, it's more unlikely that the league and team owners would agree to give up the extra money that preseason games bring in.