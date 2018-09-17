Rex Ryan blasts Bills player who retired at halftime: 'Get the hell out of here'

news

Former Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan blasted cornerback Vontae Davis for quitting and retiring at halftime of a game on Sunday.

Ryan said the move was disrespectful to his coaches and teammates and that he had never seen anything like it.

Davis on Sunday confirmed his retirement in a statement, saying he realized mid-game that he "shouldn't be out there anymore."



NFL cornerback Vontae Davis caused a stir on Sunday when he quit a game during halftime and retired from the NFL.

The Buffalo Bills were trailing the Los Angeles Chargers, 28-6 at halftime, when the 30-year-old Davis reportedly informed his teammates and coaches that he was "done." According to one report, Davis even got changed into street clothes and left the building.

Davis confirmed his retirement after the game, saying, "Today on the field, reality hit me hard and fast: I shouldn't be out there anymore."

On Monday, former Bills head coach Rex Ryan was on ESPN's "Get Up" and blasted Davis for quitting on the team.

"Oh my God. Get the hell out of here," Ryan said.

"When he had to inform [Bills head coach] Sean McDermott, I can just see Sean's jaw, like, hitting the floor."

Ryan said he had never seen anything like it during his football career.

"A lot of things go bad, and guys lose their stinger a little bit. But you bench them, you try to bring them back or whatever," Ryan said. "But this is a joke. You don't quit. For him not to think he was disrespectful to his teammates that are fighting their butts off and everything else — I mean, it is the ultimate disrespect, I think. You're gonna quit, quit on Monday. It's an embarrassment."

After the game, Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander said he found Davis' decision disrespectful, saying, similar to Ryan, that he had never seen anything like it at any level of football.

"The thing that's really sad, though, you see Lorenzo Alexander — they have some real pros on that team, Kyle Williams, some different guys like that, that are gonna play their butts off all the way to the end," Ryan said. "Yeah, it's not going well right now. But you know what, they're gonna man up.

"This team is going to get better because of it. Watch what happens."

The Bills are 0-2 and have been outscored by 55 points to start the season.

