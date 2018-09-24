Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho bagged his first goal of the season in Leicester City's energetic win over Huddersfield.
Salah scored the 3rd goal for Liverpool in an emphatic win over Southampton to continue the Reds' 100% start to the season while Riyad Mahrez scored a brace for Manchester City against Cardiff City.
Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho bagged his first goal of the season in Leicester City's energetic win over Huddersfield. His compatriot Alex Iwobi came on as a substitute for Arsenal in their 2-0 victory over Everton thanks to goals from Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre Emerick Aubameyang while recently-retired Nigerian winger Victor Moses is yet to play a single Premier League minute for Chelsea this season.
The Blues were held to a stalemate at West Ham's London Stadium and while Moses was named among the substitutes, he didn't get to come on despite Spanish winger Pedro's unavailability due to a shoulder injury.
Liverpool still top the standings as the only team with six victories out of six and are closely trailed by Manchester City and Chelsea. Jose Mourinho's Manchester United meanwhile were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Wolves at Old Trafford while Tottenham Hotspur had Harry Kane back among the goals to put a stop to a 3-game losing streak with a 2-1 victory over Brighton.
