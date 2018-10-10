Rob Gronkowski has saved all of his $54 million in NFL earnings and has simple advice for young players entering the league

news

Rob Gronkowski has made $54 million in his NFL career, but he hasn't spent any of it, instead only spending his endorsement money.

Gronkowski told Business Insider that if he had advice for younger players, it would be to live simply and save as much money as possible for retirement.

Several other NFL stars have followed similar models to Gronkowski, including Marshawn Lynch and Saquon Barkley.



Like many athletes today, New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has been savvy about taking care of his money and has planned for retirement.

Gronkowski hasn't spent any of the money he's made in his NFL career and instead has only spent his endorsement earnings. According to Spotrac, Gronkowski has made over $54 million in nine seasons in the NFL.

While speaking with Business Insider to promote his partnership with Honey Nut Cheerios, Gronkowski said he's happy with his methods so far. He also said he would advise players to follow a similar plan, and that even if it isn't the same as his, to watch their spending overall.

"I'd just say keep it simple," Gronkowski said. "Keep it easy, and I'd say keep it simple. Get what you need to be comfortable, save the extra.

"Because you don't know how long you're going to be in the league for. It's a short career here in the league. The average is about 3-4 years, and when it's done, it's done. Be simple, manage it safe, so when it's done, you've got a little base, a little foundation to live off."

Other players have followed similar models to Gronkowski. Marshawn Lynch reportedly didn't touch his NFL earnings, either. New York Giants rookie running back Saquon Barkley said he wasn't going to spend his NFL earnings and would instead live off of his endorsements.