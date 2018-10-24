Pulse.com.gh logo
Sports Rockets GM Daryl Morey takes a shot at Rajon Rondo after criticism of Chris Paul

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Rockets GM Daryl Morey fired back at Rondo with an image on Twitter that referenced the idiom, "the pot calling the kettle black."

  • Rajon Rondo and Chris Paul exchanged punches near the end of the matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets.
  • On Tuesday, Rondo told ESPN he did not spit on Paul and proceeded to call the Rockets guard a "horrible teammate."
  • Rockets GM Daryl Morey fired back at Rondo with an image on Twitter that referenced the idiom, "the pot calling the kettle black."


Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey fired back at Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo after he criticized Chris Paul.

In an interview with ESPN on Tuesday, Rondo ripped Paul multiple times, calling him a "horrible teammate." Rondo also denied spitting on Paul before the pair exchanged punches on Saturday towards the end of the matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets.

Later on Tuesday, Morey responded on Twitter with an image portraying the idiom, "the pot calling the kettle black," suggesting that Rondo is the one who is a bad teammate and that he is hypocritical for criticizing somebody else as a bad teammate.

During Paul's interview with ESPN, he denied that he spit on Paul, despite video evidence that appears to show that he did.

Read more: 'Everyone wants to believe Chris Paul is a good guy' — Rajon Rondo denies spitting on Paul while throwing shots at his character

Rondo was suspended for three games for his role in the brawl, while Paul was given two games to think about what he had done.

