Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Sports Ronaldo, Messi missing from La Liga’s “El Clasico” for the first time in 11 years

  • Published: , Refreshed:

It will be the first Clasico featuring neither Messi nor Ronaldo since December 2007.

Ronaldo, Messi missing from La Liga’s “El Clasico” for the first time in 11 years play

Ronaldo, Messi

(Reuters)

For the past 10 years, it has developed into a personal rivalry between arguably the best two players the world had ever seen. But as it stands, neither of them will be playing on Sunday afternoon when Barcelona and Real Madrid face off at the Nou Camp.

Cristiano Ronaldo left for Juventus in the summer after a nine-year stay in Madrid that yielded 450 goals and 15 trophies including four Champions League crowns.

ALSO READ: Iwobi, Aubameyang aiming to keep Emery’s Arsenal flying as the Gunners target 12th consecutive win

And now Lionel Messi is absent too, with Barca's talisman sidelined after breaking his arm in last weekend's 4-2 victory against Sevilla - a result that sent the reigning champions top of the table and gives them the chance to move seven points clear of Julen Lopetegui’s struggling Real Madrid on Sunday.

It will be the first Clasico featuring neither Messi nor Ronaldo since December 2007, when Real triumphed with a solitary goal from Julio Baptista in a game featuring other blasts from the past such as Deco, Gianluca Zambrotta, Gabriel Heinze and Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Top Articles

1 Sports Here's Michael Jordan's 56,000-square-foot house in Chicago, and...bullet
2 Sports The 20 richest football clubs in the worldbullet
3 Sports Roger Federer says he bought an old bus and plans to drive it...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Iwobi, Aubameyang aiming to keep Emery’s Arsenal flying as the Gunners target 12th consecutive win
Sports Iwobi, Aubameyang aiming to keep Emery’s Arsenal flying as the Gunners target 12th consecutive win
Substitutions after 90 minutes may be forbidden by football's lawmakers in a bid to crack down on time-wasting one of them has told The Times
Football Time-wasting targeted by football lawmakers: report
Jose Mourinho takes national coaches to task over Manchester United's present injury crisis
Football National coaches in Mourinho's sights over United's injury woes
Romania were punished by UEFA for the behaviour of their supporters during the game against Serbia
Football UEFA hand Romania stadium ban for fan racism
X
Advertisement