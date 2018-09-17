Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Ryan Fitzpatrick borrowed a teammate's outfit after a second straight monster game, then had to give the clothes back after his teammate showed up shirtless


Sports Ryan Fitzpatrick borrowed a teammate's outfit after a second straight monster game, then had to give the clothes back after his teammate showed up shirtless

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Ryan Fitzpatrick lit up the Eagles in Week 2, then took the liberty of borrowing DeSean Jackson's clothes for his postgame interview. A shirtless Jackson showed up, asking for his clothes back.

ryan fitzpatrick bucs play

ryan fitzpatrick bucs

(Mark LoMoglio/AP)

  • Ryan Fitzpatrick had a second straight monster game and showed up at his press conference wearing an open-chest shirt, chain, and sunglasses.
  • During the press conference, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson showed up shirtless, as Fitzpatrick revealed he had taken Jackson's clothes.
  • Fitzpatrick said the only thing that was his was the chest hair.


Ryan Fitzpatrick stayed hot in Week 2 of the NFL season, once again throwing for over 400 yards and 4 touchdowns in a 27-21 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Afterward, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback showed up at his press conference looking a little more ... stylish than usual.

The normally reserved Fitzpatrick seemed to be enjoying his second straight monster game, wearing a shirt exposing his chest hair, chain, and some aviator sunglasses indoors. The look confused some onlookers — that is until Bucs wide receiver DeSean Jackson showed up shirtless at the presser, asking for his clothes back.

Fitzpatrick said he could do two more questions, because he had to return Jackson's clothes. When asked if any of the clothes were his own, Fitzpatrick remarked, "The chest hair's mine."

With the way Fitzpatrick has been rolling, leading the Bucs to a 2-0 record while throwing for 819 yards and 8 touchdowns, plus a rushing TD, all of his receivers should be offering their clothes.

Top Articles

1 Sports The 20 richest football clubs in the worldbullet
2 Sports 23 facts about Eliud Kipchoge, the new world record holder and...bullet
3 Sports The 20 best football coaches in the worldbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

clay matthews
Sports Head-scratching penalty and 2 missed field goals gives NFL its second tie in 2 weeks
Second season slump: Mohamed Salah is struggling to match his fantastic form for Liverpool last season
Football Champions League return offers Salah stage to dispel second-season struggles
Inter Milan are a shadow of the team that Jose Mourinho led to a historic treble in 2010
Football Fallen giants Inter Milan still chasing Mourinho magic
Harry Kane was one of nine Tottenham players to feature in the World Cup semi-finals
Football Spurs face crunch time in bid to shed nearly-men label