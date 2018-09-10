Pulse.com.gh logo
Ryan Fitzpatrick had the game of his life after his 11-year-old son decided to pick him up in fantasy football


Ryan Fitzpatrick made fantasy football owners everywhere, including his own son, very happy with a 400-yard performance that included 5 touchdowns vs. the Saints.

  • Ryan Fitzpatrick threw for 400 yards and 4 touchdowns to help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers pull off a shocking win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 1.
  • After the game, Fitzpatrick revealed his 9-year-old son convinced his older brother to pick up their dad in fantasy football, a wise decision.


Ryan Fitzpatrick put together one of the best games of his career to help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers pull off a stunning 48-40 upset of the New Orleans Saints in Week 1.

Filling in for the suspended Jameis Winston, Fitzpatrick threw for 417 yards with four touchdowns, completing 75% of his passes for a 156 passer rating. He even added a rushing touchdown in for good measure.

After the game, Fitzpatrick told NBC's Peter King that his sons convinced each other to pick up their dad in fantasy football, clearly a smart move.

"So my 9-year-old son, Tate, convinced my 11-year-old son, Brady, to put me on his fantasy team today," Fitzpatrick said. "I didn't even know Brady played fantasy football. I guess it was a good decision."

Fitzpatrick has played on five teams in the last seven years and nine teams in 14 years during his career. The 35-year-old is the definition of a journeyman quarterback, and there are no assurances that he'll still be starting when Winston returns from his three-game suspension.

Still, Fitzpatrick told King he won't get too high from this game, knowing they have to move onto the next one next week.

"I'm realistic about how hard this game is. I've thrown six touchdowns in a game. I've thrown six interceptions in a game. How do you come back from those? This game is a week-to-week proposition, and you better understand that. I'll go home tonight, and we'll feel good about this one because it's a big accomplishment beating the Saints here. But then I'll get ready for the next one — the next one will be all that matters."

We'll see if he can continue to thrive in the Tampa Bay offense and pay dividends for fantasy teams everywhere.

