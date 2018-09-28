Ryder Cup 2018: A closer look at the players on Team Europe and Team USA

news

The 2018 Ryder Cup is here.

24 of the best golfers in the world have landed in France to compete in the most compelling tournament in the sport. Last year, Team USA won the Ryder Cup for the first time since 2008. This year, they'll be away from home soil, seeking their first back-to-back wins since 1993.

While the pairings and matchups for the event remain a mystery until the hours before they are played, we do know each team's roster heading into the tournament.

Take a look below as we break down the rosters of both Team USA and Team Europe on the eve of the 2018 Ryder Cup.

Team Europe:

Captain: Thomas Bjørn

The most successful golfer in Danish history, Thomas Bjørn takes the lead role for Team Europe in 2018 with plenty of Ryder Cup experience. Bjørn was a part of winning Ryder Cup teams in 1997, 2002 and 2014, and served as a vice-captain in 2016. This year he'll try to right the ship after Europe's loss two years ago.

Francesco Molinari

Age: 35

World rank: No. 5

Previous Ryder Cups: 2

Record at Ryder Cup: 0-4-2

Justin Rose

Age: 38

World rank: No. 2

Previous Ryder Cups: 4

Record at Ryder Cup: 11-6-2

Tyrrell Hatton

Age: 26

World rank: No. 26

Previous Ryder Cups: 0

Record at Ryder Cup: N/A

Tommy Fleetwood

Age: 27

World rank: No. 12

Previous Ryder Cups: 0

Record at Ryder Cup: N/A

Jon Rahm

Age: 23

World rank: No. 8

Previous Ryder Cups: 0

Record at Ryder Cup: N/A

Rory McIlroy

Age: 29

World rank: No. 6

Previous Ryder Cups: 4

Record at Ryder Cup: 9-6-4

Alex Norén

Age: 36

World rank: No. 18

Previous Ryder Cups: 0

Record at Ryder Cup: N/A

Thorbjørn Olesen

Age: 28

World rank: No. 45

Previous Ryder Cups: 0

Record at Ryder Cup: N/A

Paul Casey

Age: 41

World rank: No. 21

Previous Ryder Cups: 3

Record at Ryder Cup: 3-2-4

Sergio García

Age: 38

World rank: No. 28

Previous Ryder Cups: 8

Record at Ryder Cup: 19-11-7

Ian Poulter

Age: 42

World rank: No. 34

Previous Ryder Cups: 5

Record at Ryder Cup: 12-4-2

Henrik Stenson

Age: 42

World rank: No. 24

Previous Ryder Cups: 4

Record at Ryder Cup: 7-7-2

Team USA

Captain: Jim Furyk

Jim Furyk is something of a Ryder Cup stalwart for the American team, having competed in the event nine times over the course of his career. He served as an assistant captain to Davis Love III during the American's 2016 win, and this year hopes to lead Team USA to its first back-to-back Ryder Cup wins since 1993.

Brooks Koepka

Age: 28

World rank: No. 3

Previous Ryder Cups: 1

Record at Ryder Cup: 3-1

Dustin Johnson

Age: 34

World rank: No. 1

Previous Ryder Cups: 3

Record at Ryder Cup: 6-5

Justin Thomas

Age: 25

World rank: No. 4

Previous Ryder Cups: 0

Record at Ryder Cup: N/A

Patrick Reed

Age: 28

World rank: No. 15

Previous Ryder Cups: 2

Record at Ryder Cup: 6-1-2

Bubba Watson

Age: 39

World rank: No. 14

Previous Ryder Cups: 3

Record at Ryder Cup: 3-8

Jordan Spieth

Age: 25

World rank: No. 10

Previous Ryder Cups: 2

Record at Ryder Cup: 4-3-2

Rickie Fowler

Age: 29

World rank: No. 9

Previous Ryder Cups: 3

Record at Ryder Cup: 2-4-5

Webb Simpson

Age: 33

World rank: No. 16

Previous Ryder Cups: 2

Record at Ryder Cup: 2-3-1

Bryson DeChambeau

Age: 25

World rank: No. 7

Previous Ryder Cups: 0

Record at Ryder Cup: N/A

Phil Mickelson

Age: 48

World rank: No. 25

Previous Ryder Cups: 11

Record at Ryder Cup: 18-20-7

Tiger Woods

Age: 42

World rank: No. 13

Previous Ryder Cups: 7

Record at Ryder Cup: 13-17-3

Tony Finau

Age: 29

World rank: No. 17

Previous Ryder Cups: 0

Record at Ryder Cup: N/A

