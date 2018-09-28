Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Ryder Cup 2018: A closer look at the players on Team Europe and Team USA


Sports Ryder Cup 2018: A closer look at the players on Team Europe and Team USA

  • Published: , Refreshed:

This weekend 24 of the best golfers in the world will compete in the most compelling tournament in golf — the 2018 Ryder Cup.

This weekend 24 of the best golfers in the world will compete in the most compelling tournament in golf — the 2018 Ryder Cup. play

This weekend 24 of the best golfers in the world will compete in the most compelling tournament in golf — the 2018 Ryder Cup.

(Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The 2018 Ryder Cup is here.

24 of the best golfers in the world have landed in France to compete in the most compelling tournament in the sport. Last year, Team USA won the Ryder Cup for the first time since 2008. This year, they'll be away from home soil, seeking their first back-to-back wins since 1993.

While the pairings and matchups for the event remain a mystery until the hours before they are played, we do know each team's roster heading into the tournament.

Take a look below as we break down the rosters of both Team USA and Team Europe on the eve of the 2018 Ryder Cup.

Team Europe:

Team Europe for the 2018 Ryder Cup. play

Team Europe for the 2018 Ryder Cup.

(Andrew Redington/Getty Images)


Captain: Thomas Bjørn

Thomas Bjørn will serve as captain of Team Europe for the first time this year. play

Thomas Bjørn will serve as captain of Team Europe for the first time this year.

(Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

The most successful golfer in Danish history, Thomas Bjørn takes the lead role for Team Europe in 2018 with plenty of Ryder Cup experience. Bjørn was a part of winning Ryder Cup teams in 1997, 2002 and 2014, and served as a vice-captain in 2016. This year he'll try to right the ship after Europe's loss two years ago.



Francesco Molinari

Francesco Molinari had a great 2018, including a win at the Open Championship, his first career major victory. play

Francesco Molinari had a great 2018, including a win at the Open Championship, his first career major victory.

(Drew Hallowell/Getty Images)

Age: 35

World rank: No. 5

Previous Ryder Cups: 2

Record at Ryder Cup: 0-4-2



Justin Rose

Justin Rose won the 2018 FedEx Cup Playoff, and the $10 million prize that comes with it. play

Justin Rose won the 2018 FedEx Cup Playoff, and the $10 million prize that comes with it.

(Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Age: 38

World rank: No. 2

Previous Ryder Cups: 4

Record at Ryder Cup: 11-6-2



Tyrrell Hatton

Tyrrell Hatton finished in the top 10 at two majors this year. play

Tyrrell Hatton finished in the top 10 at two majors this year.

(Stuart Franklin/Getty Images))

Age: 26

World rank: No. 26

Previous Ryder Cups: 0

Record at Ryder Cup: N/A



Tommy Fleetwood

Tommy Fleetwood was one of the hottest players of 2018. play

Tommy Fleetwood was one of the hottest players of 2018.

(Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Age: 27

World rank: No. 12

Previous Ryder Cups: 0

Record at Ryder Cup: N/A



Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm is one of five Ryder Cup rookies on Team Europe this year. play

Jon Rahm is one of five Ryder Cup rookies on Team Europe this year.

(Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Age: 23

World rank: No. 8

Previous Ryder Cups: 0

Record at Ryder Cup: N/A



Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy competed in one of the most thrilling matches in Ryder Cup history in 2016. play

Rory McIlroy competed in one of the most thrilling matches in Ryder Cup history in 2016.

(Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Age: 29

World rank: No. 6

Previous Ryder Cups: 4

Record at Ryder Cup: 9-6-4



Alex Norén

Alex Norén should feel right at home at Le Golf National — he won the French Open there earlier this year. play

Alex Norén should feel right at home at Le Golf National — he won the French Open there earlier this year.

(Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Age: 36

World rank: No. 18

Previous Ryder Cups: 0

Record at Ryder Cup: N/A



Thorbjørn Olesen

Thorbjørn Olesen bested Francesco Molinari at the Italian Open this year. play

Thorbjørn Olesen bested Francesco Molinari at the Italian Open this year.

(Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Age: 28

World rank: No. 45

Previous Ryder Cups: 0

Record at Ryder Cup: N/A



Paul Casey

Paul Casey took down the Valspar Championship this year, his first PGA Tour win since 2009. play

Paul Casey took down the Valspar Championship this year, his first PGA Tour win since 2009.

(Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Age: 41

World rank: No. 21

Previous Ryder Cups: 3

Record at Ryder Cup: 3-2-4



Sergio García

Sergio García has been a huge part of winning Ryder Cup teams in the past. play

Sergio García has been a huge part of winning Ryder Cup teams in the past.

(Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Age: 38

World rank: No. 28

Previous Ryder Cups: 8

Record at Ryder Cup: 19-11-7



Ian Poulter

Ian Poulter is well known as one of the best players in Ryder Cup history. play

Ian Poulter is well known as one of the best players in Ryder Cup history.

(Stuart Franklin/Getty Images))

Age: 42

World rank: No. 34

Previous Ryder Cups: 5

Record at Ryder Cup: 12-4-2



Henrik Stenson

Henrik Stenson was one of four "captain's picks" for Team Europe this year. play

Henrik Stenson was one of four "captain's picks" for Team Europe this year.

(Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Age: 42

World rank: No. 24

Previous Ryder Cups: 4

Record at Ryder Cup: 7-7-2



Team USA

Team USA for the 2018 Ryder Cup. play

Team USA for the 2018 Ryder Cup.

(Andrew Redington/Getty Images)


Captain: Jim Furyk

Jim Furyk is no stranger to the Ryder Cup. play

Jim Furyk is no stranger to the Ryder Cup.

(Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Jim Furyk is something of a Ryder Cup stalwart for the American team, having competed in the event nine times over the course of his career. He served as an assistant captain to Davis Love III during the American's 2016 win, and this year hopes to lead Team USA to its first back-to-back Ryder Cup wins since 1993.



Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka became the first player to win two majors in the same year since Jordan Spieth did it in 2015. play

Brooks Koepka became the first player to win two majors in the same year since Jordan Spieth did it in 2015.

(Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Age: 28

World rank: No. 3

Previous Ryder Cups: 1

Record at Ryder Cup: 3-1



Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson has now spent a cumulative total of 78 weeks as the top-ranked golfer in the world, good for fifth all time. play

Dustin Johnson has now spent a cumulative total of 78 weeks as the top-ranked golfer in the world, good for fifth all time.

(David Dermer/AP Images)

Age: 34

World rank: No. 1

Previous Ryder Cups: 3

Record at Ryder Cup: 6-5



Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas is one of three Ryder Cup rookies on Team USA. play

Justin Thomas is one of three Ryder Cup rookies on Team USA.

(Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Age: 25

World rank: No. 4

Previous Ryder Cups: 0

Record at Ryder Cup: N/A



Patrick Reed

Patrick Reed's performance at the 2016 Ryder Cup earned him the nickname "Captain America." play

Patrick Reed's performance at the 2016 Ryder Cup earned him the nickname "Captain America."

(Jamie Squire/Getty Images))

Age: 28

World rank: No. 15

Previous Ryder Cups: 2

Record at Ryder Cup: 6-1-2



Bubba Watson

Bubba Watson was left off the 2016 Ryder Cup team, and will be as hungry as anyone to lift the trophy this year. play

Bubba Watson was left off the 2016 Ryder Cup team, and will be as hungry as anyone to lift the trophy this year.

(Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Age: 39

World rank: No. 14

Previous Ryder Cups: 3

Record at Ryder Cup: 3-8



Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth will likely be a staple of Team USA for years to come. play

Jordan Spieth will likely be a staple of Team USA for years to come.

(Harry How/Getty Images)

Age: 25

World rank: No. 10

Previous Ryder Cups: 2

Record at Ryder Cup: 4-3-2



Rickie Fowler

Rickie Fowler was famously single when Team USA won the 2016 Ryder Cup. This year, he's engaged. play

Rickie Fowler was famously single when Team USA won the 2016 Ryder Cup. This year, he's engaged.

(Sam Greenwood/Getty)

Age: 29

World rank: No. 9

Previous Ryder Cups: 3

Record at Ryder Cup: 2-4-5



Webb Simpson

Webb Simpson finished in the top 20 at all four majors this year. play

Webb Simpson finished in the top 20 at all four majors this year.

(Drew Hallowell/Getty Images)

Age: 33

World rank: No. 16

Previous Ryder Cups: 2

Record at Ryder Cup: 2-3-1



Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau is a Ryder Cup rookie that could potentially play hero for Team USA. play

Bryson DeChambeau is a Ryder Cup rookie that could potentially play hero for Team USA.

(Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Age: 25

World rank: No. 7

Previous Ryder Cups: 0

Record at Ryder Cup: N/A



Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson is competing in his 11th Ryder Cup, the most of any player in the tournament. play

Phil Mickelson is competing in his 11th Ryder Cup, the most of any player in the tournament.

(Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Age: 48

World rank: No. 25

Previous Ryder Cups: 11

Record at Ryder Cup: 18-20-7



Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods is back on Team USA as a player for the first time since 2012. play

Tiger Woods is back on Team USA as a player for the first time since 2012.

(John Amis/AP)

Age: 42

World rank: No. 13

Previous Ryder Cups: 7

Record at Ryder Cup: 13-17-3



Tony Finau

Tony Finau was one of the most consistent players on the PGA Tour this season. play

Tony Finau was one of the most consistent players on the PGA Tour this season.

(Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Age: 29

World rank: No. 17

Previous Ryder Cups: 0

Record at Ryder Cup: N/A



Now check out our guide to the best tournament in golf

Now check out our guide to the best tournament in golf play

Now check out our guide to the best tournament in golf

(Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Everything you need to know heading into the 2018 Ryder Cup — the most exciting event in golf



Top Articles

1 Sports Meet Erica Herman, Tiger Woods' mysterious girlfriend who is...bullet
2 Sports The 20 richest football clubs in the worldbullet
3 Sports These are the 20 best soccer players in the world, as ranked...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Conor McGregor.
Sports We analysed who will win the Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor fight — and the answer is clear
Trace McSorley and the Penn State Nittany Lions host the Ohio State Buckeyes amidst a White Out in Happy Valley in a battle of the unbeatens this weekend.
Sports Our 7 best bets for Week 5 of the college football season
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is unhappy with Benjamin Mendy
Football Guardiola fires warning shot at Mendy
Focus back on Mourinho and Pogba as Premier League’s African stars aim to continue goalscoring streaks
Sports Focus back on Mourinho and Pogba as Premier League’s African stars aim to continue goalscoring streaks
X
Advertisement