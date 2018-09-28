Ryder Cup 2018: A closer look at the players on Team Europe and Team USA

The 2018 Ryder Cup is here.
24 of the best golfers in the world have landed in France to compete in the most compelling tournament in the sport. Last year, Team USA won the Ryder Cup for the first time since 2008. This year, they'll be away from home soil, seeking their first back-to-back wins since 1993.
While the pairings and matchups for the event remain a mystery until the hours before they are played, we do know each team's roster heading into the tournament.
Take a look below as we break down the rosters of both Team USA and Team Europe on the eve of the 2018 Ryder Cup.
Team Europe:
play
Team Europe for the 2018 Ryder Cup. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Captain: Thomas Bjørn
play
Thomas Bjørn will serve as captain of Team Europe for the first time this year. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
The most successful golfer in Danish history, Thomas Bjørn takes the lead role for Team Europe in 2018 with plenty of Ryder Cup experience. Bjørn was a part of winning Ryder Cup teams in 1997, 2002 and 2014, and served as a vice-captain in 2016. This year he'll try to right the ship after Europe's loss two years ago.
Francesco Molinari
play
Francesco Molinari had a great 2018, including a win at the Open Championship, his first career major victory. (Drew Hallowell/Getty Images)
Age: 35
World rank: No. 5
Previous Ryder Cups: 2
Record at Ryder Cup: 0-4-2
Justin Rose
play
Justin Rose won the 2018 FedEx Cup Playoff, and the $10 million prize that comes with it. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Age: 38
World rank: No. 2
Previous Ryder Cups: 4
Record at Ryder Cup: 11-6-2
Tyrrell Hatton
play
Tyrrell Hatton finished in the top 10 at two majors this year. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images))
Age: 26
World rank: No. 26
Previous Ryder Cups: 0
Record at Ryder Cup: N/A
Tommy Fleetwood
play
Tommy Fleetwood was one of the hottest players of 2018. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Age: 27
World rank: No. 12
Previous Ryder Cups: 0
Record at Ryder Cup: N/A
Jon Rahm
play
Jon Rahm is one of five Ryder Cup rookies on Team Europe this year. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
Age: 23
World rank: No. 8
Previous Ryder Cups: 0
Record at Ryder Cup: N/A
Rory McIlroy
play
Rory McIlroy competed in one of the most thrilling matches in Ryder Cup history in 2016. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Age: 29
World rank: No. 6
Previous Ryder Cups: 4
Record at Ryder Cup: 9-6-4
Alex Norén
play
Alex Norén should feel right at home at Le Golf National — he won the French Open there earlier this year. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Age: 36
World rank: No. 18
Previous Ryder Cups: 0
Record at Ryder Cup: N/A
Thorbjørn Olesen
play
Thorbjørn Olesen bested Francesco Molinari at the Italian Open this year. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
Age: 28
World rank: No. 45
Previous Ryder Cups: 0
Record at Ryder Cup: N/A
Paul Casey
play
Paul Casey took down the Valspar Championship this year, his first PGA Tour win since 2009. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Age: 41
World rank: No. 21
Previous Ryder Cups: 3
Record at Ryder Cup: 3-2-4
Sergio García
play
Sergio García has been a huge part of winning Ryder Cup teams in the past. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Age: 38
World rank: No. 28
Previous Ryder Cups: 8
Record at Ryder Cup: 19-11-7
Ian Poulter
play
Ian Poulter is well known as one of the best players in Ryder Cup history. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images))
Age: 42
World rank: No. 34
Previous Ryder Cups: 5
Record at Ryder Cup: 12-4-2
Henrik Stenson
play
Henrik Stenson was one of four "captain's picks" for Team Europe this year. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Age: 42
World rank: No. 24
Previous Ryder Cups: 4
Record at Ryder Cup: 7-7-2
Team USA
play
Team USA for the 2018 Ryder Cup. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Captain: Jim Furyk
play
Jim Furyk is no stranger to the Ryder Cup. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Jim Furyk is something of a Ryder Cup stalwart for the American team, having competed in the event nine times over the course of his career. He served as an assistant captain to Davis Love III during the American's 2016 win, and this year hopes to lead Team USA to its first back-to-back Ryder Cup wins since 1993.
Brooks Koepka
play
Brooks Koepka became the first player to win two majors in the same year since Jordan Spieth did it in 2015. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Age: 28
World rank: No. 3
Previous Ryder Cups: 1
Record at Ryder Cup: 3-1
Dustin Johnson
play
Dustin Johnson has now spent a cumulative total of 78 weeks as the top-ranked golfer in the world, good for fifth all time. (David Dermer/AP Images)
Age: 34
World rank: No. 1
Previous Ryder Cups: 3
Record at Ryder Cup: 6-5
Justin Thomas
play
Justin Thomas is one of three Ryder Cup rookies on Team USA. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Age: 25
World rank: No. 4
Previous Ryder Cups: 0
Record at Ryder Cup: N/A
Patrick Reed
play
Patrick Reed's performance at the 2016 Ryder Cup earned him the nickname "Captain America." (Jamie Squire/Getty Images))
Age: 28
World rank: No. 15
Previous Ryder Cups: 2
Record at Ryder Cup: 6-1-2
Bubba Watson
play
Bubba Watson was left off the 2016 Ryder Cup team, and will be as hungry as anyone to lift the trophy this year. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Age: 39
World rank: No. 14
Previous Ryder Cups: 3
Record at Ryder Cup: 3-8
Jordan Spieth
play
Jordan Spieth will likely be a staple of Team USA for years to come. (Harry How/Getty Images)
Age: 25
World rank: No. 10
Previous Ryder Cups: 2
Record at Ryder Cup: 4-3-2
Rickie Fowler
play
Rickie Fowler was famously single when Team USA won the 2016 Ryder Cup. This year, he's engaged. (Sam Greenwood/Getty)
Age: 29
World rank: No. 9
Previous Ryder Cups: 3
Record at Ryder Cup: 2-4-5
Webb Simpson
play
Webb Simpson finished in the top 20 at all four majors this year. (Drew Hallowell/Getty Images)
Age: 33
World rank: No. 16
Previous Ryder Cups: 2
Record at Ryder Cup: 2-3-1
Bryson DeChambeau
play
Bryson DeChambeau is a Ryder Cup rookie that could potentially play hero for Team USA. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Age: 25
World rank: No. 7
Previous Ryder Cups: 0
Record at Ryder Cup: N/A
Phil Mickelson
play
Phil Mickelson is competing in his 11th Ryder Cup, the most of any player in the tournament. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Age: 48
World rank: No. 25
Previous Ryder Cups: 11
Record at Ryder Cup: 18-20-7
Tiger Woods
play
Tiger Woods is back on Team USA as a player for the first time since 2012. (John Amis/AP)
Age: 42
World rank: No. 13
Previous Ryder Cups: 7
Record at Ryder Cup: 13-17-3
Tony Finau
play
Tony Finau was one of the most consistent players on the PGA Tour this season. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)
Age: 29
World rank: No. 17
Previous Ryder Cups: 0
Record at Ryder Cup: N/A
Now check out our guide to the best tournament in golf
play
Now check out our guide to the best tournament in golf (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)