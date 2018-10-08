Pulse.com.gh logo
'S--- happens' — Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager reacts to the chaotic violence that followed his fighter's win over Conor McGregor


Ali Abdelaziz, Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager, has given insight into why chaos erupted cageside after his fighter's dramatic fourth-round victory over Conor McGregor at UFC 229 in Las Vegas on October 6. He also said that 's--- happens.'

Khabib Nurmagomedov led away by police after UFC 229. play

(AP Photo/John Locher)

  • Khabib Nurmagomedov submitted Conor McGregor with a neck crank in the fourth round of their UFC 229 fight.
  • After the win, Nurmagomedov incited wild scenes when he jumped out of the octagon and charged at McGregor's cageside friend Dillan Danis.
  • For Nurmagomedov's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, it's a case of "s--- happens."
  • Abdelaziz, who McGregor called a "snitch terrorist" in the build-up to the fight, issued a statement on Instagram.
  • In the statement, he said: "Everyone understands who's the amateur here."
  • Read all of Business Insider's UFC 229 coverage here.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, has reacted to his fighter's victory over Conor McGregor and to the violence that ensued after. His response is this: "S--- happens."

Nurmagomedov submitted McGregor in the fourth round of a dramatic UFC 229 event in Las Vegas on Saturday.

But the win was tarnished when Nurmagomedov jumped out of the octagon and was seen on video charging at McGregor's cageside friend Dillon Danis.

Wild and chaotic scenes then engulfed the area outside of the octagon, with punches thrown inside the cage itself.

Las Vegas police escorted Nurmagomedov out of the arena and the incidents attracted condemnation from the UFC president Dana White.

But Abdelaziz has congratulated Nurmagomedov. He issued this statement on Instagram: "I want to congratulate my brother Khabib Nurmagomedov. The undisputed, undefeated pound for pound king. There was never two kings from the beginning, only one king."

(Getty Images)

In the build-up to the fight, McGregor mocked Nurmagomedov's accent, called him a "smelly Dagestani rat," and thumped his arm and even tried to kick him at the UFC 229 weigh-in on Friday. McGregor even dragged Abdelaziz into the pre-fight narrative by calling him a "snitch terrorist," according to MMAJunkie.com.

The controversial fight promotion followed McGregor's extraordinary attack on a UFC team bus in April, when he threw a dolly through a window with Nurmagomedov inside. The attack left two fighters hospitalised, McGregor in handcuffs, and attracted criminal charges. McGregor was sentenced to five days of community service in July, and ordered to take anger-management classes.

Abdelaziz's statement brings together the events that led to UFC 229, and he hints that Nurmagomedov's decision to jump out of the cage after submitting McGregor may have been because members of the Irishman's team were "running their mouths."

He said: "This is not the way we want to celebrate such a dominant performance but when you talk about people’s country, family and religion and intentionally try to kill someone like he said, and the cornermen running their mouths after, this is the fight game and s--- happens."

Abdelaziz apologized to the Nevada Athletic Commission and thanked the Las Vegas metropolitan police for "doing an unbelievable job."

He then seemingly questioned the professionalism of McGregor and his team, "everyone understands who's the amateur here," but said that "fans got an amazing fight and a great show."

I want to congratulate my brother @khabib_nurmagomedov . The undisputed, undefeated pound for pound king. There were never 2 Kings from the beginning, only one king. This is not the way we want to celebrate such a dominant performance but when you talk about people#emo#4oCZ##s country, family and religion and intentionally try to kill someone like he said and the cornermen running their mouths after, this is the fight game & shit happens. The fans got an amazing fight and a great show. I want apologize to the Nevada athletic commission, the governer of Nevada and I want to thank the Las Vegas police department and security for doing such an unbelievable job. Now everyone understands who#emo#4oCZ##s the amateur here.

