Sacha Baron Cohen tried to get OJ Simpson to confess to murder on the 'Who Is America?' finale

Sacha Baron Cohen took on OJ Simpson in the season finale for his Showtime series, "Who Is America?"

Cohen's Italian photographer character tried to get Simpson to confess to committing murder by repeatedly joking about killing his girlfriend.

Disguised in the segment as his Italian photographer character, Gio Monaldo, Cohen sits down with Simpson in Las Vegas. Cohen's character introduces his girlfriend to Simpson and, in an attempt to get her to recognize Simpson, says that Simpson was a Buffalo Bill and an actor in the "Naked Gun" films. The girlfriend doesn't recognize Simpson — who was found not guilty of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in 1995 — until Cohen makes repeated stabbing motions with his hand.

"She knows that, oh Jesus," Simpson replies, shaking his head and laughing.

After his girlfriend leaves the room and Simpson calls her "gorgeous," Cohen makes a series of jokes about killing her in an attempt to get Simpson to agree with him.

"She's gorgeous but sometimes I want to kill her," Cohen says. "I want to send her on a private helicopter and throw her over the Grand Canyon — oopsie daisie!" Cohen high-fives Simpson, but Simpson laughs and says "stop" repeatedly.

In another hypothetical murder scenario, Simpson goes along with Cohen's character by saying that Monaldo's girlfriend might go bungee jumping with a cord that's too long.

The segment concludes with Cohen asking Simpson "how [he] got away with" his wife's murder.

"Me and you, we got something in common," Cohen says. "We both, how you say, 'ladykillers.'"

"No, I didn't kill nobody," Simpson says, laughing.

"Ah, I didn't either," Cohen replies.

